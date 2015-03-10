White has an easier time talking about Fresh Blood in relation to Big Inner. “It’s darker, it’s lighter; it’s louder, it’s softer,” White says before coming out with the truth: “It has better songs on it.” He is, at least, good at recognizing talent in others. Spacebomb’s biggest success has been vocalist Natalie Prass, who nearly quit music entirely before arriving in Richmond. Her self-titled debut, released last January, delivered one of this year’s earliest gems: a thoughtful blend of country and soul, lifted by warm, expansive production by White himself. It’s probably why Prass’s record sounds a lot like Big Inner and Fresh Blood. The same penchant for impeccable strings and brass is found throughout, imbued with enough restraint that it never overwhelms the album’s singer-songwriter core.

While White admits that a studio like Spacebomb could exist in a handful of major cities, he believes it succeeds in Virginia because it takes advantage of Richmond’s wealth of musical talent. In particular, there’s the music school at Virginia Commonwealth University, White and Co.’s alma mater. “There’s a sincere level of musicianship—especially in string, horn players—but really across the board that’s really rare, truly rare [in Richmond],” he says.

The regional flavor of the city can be found throughout Spacebomb’s current catalog, but it’s not necessarily indicative of what the studio will sound like in the future. Based on the several records Spacebomb has released—in addition to White’s and Prass’s, they’ve put out albums by Howard Ivans and Grandma Sparrow—I assumed that he would go with “lushly orchestrated Americana.” But White denied that these records were good proxies for what Spacebomb will become.

“I think there will inevitably be a ‘Spacebomb sound’ in one way. I don’t think my or Natalie’s records are that sound,” he said. “[We] have a real similarity in terms of some things that we like. That’s why we sound similar. It’s not because Spacebomb is always necessarily going to make records that sound like they were made in 1972.”

When I asked if he would rather be remembered for his records or for Spacebomb, he didn’t really have an answer. He talked around the question for a while, before settling into the more comfortable territory of humility. He explained that he’s thankful for the opportunity to make music, whether it’s as a songwriter or a producer. And he knows that one or both of those opportunities will, in the course of time, disappear.

Matthew E. White is hardly a household name, but with the growing momentum behind Spacebomb Records and the impending release of Fresh Blood, it’s hard not to see this as Matthew E. White’s moment. After Brooklyn, he embarks on a 40+ date tour that takes him to all over the U.S., the U.K., and Germany; later this month he’ll take a national stage for the first time with a booking on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

The refrain of “Rock 'n' Roll Is Cold,” the first single off Fresh Blood, declares that “rock ‘n’ roll has no soul.” The inverse could be said of White, who performs with more soulful introversion than rock ‘n’ roll swagger. But will Matthew E. White be known as the artist, or will he just be known as the guy who started Spacebomb? If White’s acclaim can transcend music writers who nerd out on Spacebomb’s production style, he may never have to answer that question. The buzz behind Fresh Blood and the critical triumph of Natalie Prass is certainly an auspicious start.

Stax and Motown are easy shorthand for what Spacebomb does. Pretty soon, though, White may no longer need the comparison. The road to stardom—for both White and Spacebomb—will involve many more nights like last week’s show in Brooklyn, with many more thank you's coming from a musician who is grateful to perform and an audience that is grateful to listen.