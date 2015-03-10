The New York Times discovered the social media app that has taken college campuses by storm: Yik Yak, which allows users to post anonymous messages (“yaks”) that only appear to users within a 1.5-mile radius. “Think of it as a virtual community bulletin board—or maybe a virtual bathroom wall at the student union,” the Times reported on Sunday, foregrounding charges from students and faculty that the app is a vehicle for harassment. “In this sense, the problem with Yik Yak is a familiar one. Anyone who has browsed the comments of an Internet post is familiar with the sorts of intolerant, impulsive language that the cover of anonymity tends to invite. But Yik Yak’s particular design can produce especially harmful consequences.”

Some of the incidents involving Yik Yak—bomb threats, racist or misogynistic attacks—are indeed cause for concern, but they are not cause for banning it. Several colleges are considering exactly that, and more than one has (thus far unsuccessfully) pressured its makers to identify people who made comments other students found objectionable. In one case, professors appealed to the faculty union and demanded punishment for students who made lewd comments about a professor.

The pace of technological invention can overwhelm school administrators, prompting them respond with draconian measures that treat students as would-be victims who need elaborate regulatory regimes for protection. Instead, we should see students as they show themselves on Yik Yak: anxious, uncertain, feeling their way forward into the world, yet fully capable of speaking up for themselves and one another.

I downloaded Yik Yak about eight months ago, and frequently listen in on the conversation on my own campus and others in the vicinity. (Basically everywhere in Boston is a college campus.) Yik Yak also allows users to “peek” (but not post) near select universities across the country, which I also did for geographical diversity. The first thing to note is that the Yik Yak conversations reflects the assumptions and general cultural atmosphere of the students posting on it, so aspects of it can vary widely. Despite that regional diversity, there is remarkable homogeneity: a majority of “yaks”—I’d say around 70 percent—are some variation on “I’m alone in my dorm and wish I had someone to talk to and possibly touch.” Yakkers express their anxieties about being away from home, finding a social group, navigating romantic and sexual relationships, and whether they should quit their athletic teams to focus on grades. Commenters respond by giving advice, encouragement, or—most frequently—volunteering to remedy the original poster’s loneliness or lust.