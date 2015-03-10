Apple CEO Tim Cook has released the much anticipated Apple watch—his company’s first new product since the iPad. Cook said the new watch, in addition to telling the time, was a “comprehensive health and fitness companion.” But we’re unlikely to hear much about how people will actually use this new product for some time.

Our research has found that smartwatches certainly do have some benefits for users. But they also have a hidden, darker side that the companies selling them are unlikely to talk about.

As part of a research project with Alberto Rizzoli, we have tried to understand what drives people to invest in smartwatches. One participant, a judge, hoped he could keep track of the deluge of emails during long hours in the courtroom when he had to pay attention—and be seen to pay attention.

The dilemma is familiar to many of us. We spend our days engaged in social interaction. Huge proportions of our time are taken up with meetings or impromptu encounters with colleagues. However, when we are in these meetings, our smartphone is buzzing away, reminding us that our inbox is filling up. We may want to check these incoming messages but know it would be rude to glance at our phone. When one of the first smartwatches came to market, the judge thought he had found the solution to this problem.