The very first question Hillary Clinton took at her press conference at the United Nations on Tuesday: “If you were a man today, would all this fuss being made, be made?” After her brief remarks about women’s rights and a defense of her email usage, reporters began shouting questions about the private email account Clinton used as Secretary of State. Clinton deferred to her aide Nick Merrill, who called on Turkish TV reporter Kahraman Haliscelik, who asked if all this controversy was because of sexism. It was the softest of softballs. Clinton was clearly pleased.

“Well,” she said, smiling broadly, “I will leave that to others to answer.”

Look at her face! So much more joy than you would expect from someone giving a press conference meant to address a significant scandal surrounding her all-but-inevitable presidential campaign.

Many political reporters and pundits were suspicious of the curiously friendly question. “Clinton just deferred to Nick Merrill, who then proceeded to call on Turkish TV... Meaning they were handpicked,” Wall Street Journal reporter Byron Tau tweeted. “Hillary is only taking questions from female reporters -- or male reporters of Turkish origins,” Fox News columnist Todd Starnes tweeted. “LOL Hillary spox calls on Turkish reporter, who asks if this is a bunch of sexism,” The New York Times’ Josh Barro said. “The Turkish reporter slobbering all over her. Great,” Washington Examiner reporter David Drucker wrote. "After today we know for certain that any criticism of a President Hillary Clinton would be branded as sexist. Do we need that hassle?" conservative talk radio host Neal Boortz said. #TurkishTV started trending on Twitter.