Bullhorn in hand, University of Oklahoma President David Boren had some words for the Sigma Alpha Epsilon students allegedly caught on video chanting racist slurs last weekend.“I have a message for those who have misused their freedom of speech in this way,” Boren said. “My message to them is: You’re disgraceful. You have violated every principle that this university stands for.”

Violating university principles may be worthy of condemnation, but should “misusing” your free speech be punished with expulsion? Boren did just that Tuesday when he announced that two students who allegedly played a “leadership role” in the SAE chant would be expelled from the university. He said he hopes that “students involved in this incident will learn from this experience and realize that it is wrong to use words to hurt, threaten, and exclude other people,” and promised “appropriate disciplinary action” against other culprits once they're identified.

But as UCLA School of Law professor Eugene Volokh noted shortly before Boren’s announcement, a public university student has a right to express himself without being expelled—even if that expression is a virulent, racist chant. “First, racist speech is constitutionally protected, just as is expression of other contemptible ideas,” Volokh wrote. “And universities may not discipline students based on their speech.”

Public universities, that is. In 1972, the Supreme Court made clear that “state colleges and universities are not enclaves immune from the sweep of the First Amendment,” and a year later the court reaffirmed that “the mere dissemination of ideas—no matter how offensive to good taste—on a state university campus may not be shut off in the name alone of conventions of decency.” That case, Papish v. University of Missouri Curators, involved a set of facts relevant to the Oklahoma case: Expulsion of a graduate journalism student who was sanctioned for handing out a newspaper “containing indecent forms of speech.” Noting that a public university can reasonably regulate “the time, place, and manner of speech and its dissemination,” the court ultimately ruled that a student cannot be “expelled because of the disapproved content of the newspaper,” and ordered the student reinstated.