You’ve all heard that millennials are basically the worst generation of all time—entitled narcissists who care about nothing but finding new apps to sext with. But this is all a lie. The worst people in the entire world are old people. From now on they should be called by their rightful title: the Laziest Generation.

The New York Times’ Ashley Parker reports that Lindsey Graham is not the only sitting U.S. senator who doesn’t use email in the year 2015. John McCain and Chuck Schumer don’t either; Orrin Hatch uses it “not very much.” What’s worse is that these men are unashamed. “Maybe once every four months, I do one email,” Schumer told the Times with “evident relish.” This is the eye-roll of an entire generation. Every single day, from fancy offices in Washington to humbler ones across Middle America, boomers and their Silent Generation elders are preying on millennials: stealing time from them by refusing to learn technology and therefore making extra work for everybody else.

Millennial underlings hear statements like Schumer’s—essentially “I don’t use communications technology”—every day from their old overlords. They’re always delivered smugly, with a little wink, with the implication that the speaker is above the silly trends of modern life and the obsessions of status-conscious young people. This is bullshit. The truth is they are lazy. They are lazy and they are afraid that if they actually started using the same tools as everyone else, they would be exposed as less productive and less good at their jobs.

When an old person refuses to send an email, it doesn’t mean the work goes away. It means two or more millennials have to send, oh, six emails to work around the problem. Bill Clinton says he hasn’t sent email since he left the White House—yet he’s on Twitter. That doesn’t mean there’s no WJC email traffic. It just means that one of his servants is using email to do things like verify his password for him.