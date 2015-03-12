And to complete our unholy trinity, we signed but never ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The U.S. signed it in 2009. Yet the Senate failed by five votes to secure the two-thirds majority needed in the face of... conservative opposition.

But our political process doesn’t just subvert important human rights legislation. It also gets in the way when it comes to national security issues as well.

Running interference on national security

For example, we signed but never ratified the critical Strategic Arms Limitations Agreement II (SALT II), negotiated by Jimmy Carter with the Soviets in the 1970s.

This was because:

“A broad coalition of Republicans and conservative Democrats grew increasingly skeptical of the Soviet Union’s crackdown on internal dissent, its increasingly interventionist foreign policies, and the verification process delineated in the Treaty.”

Then there are the ones we didn’t even bother to sign, in large part because the president at the time realized that ratification was a nonstarter, and they had other fish to fry. This category includes the Global Landmine Treaty and the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions, the latter under President Obama’s watch.

Maybe you’ll not be as surprised to discover that we didn’t sign the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance or the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture, which was first adopted in 2002 when George W. Bush was president.

I could go on. But you get the point.

American exceptionalism

Congress—and specifically the U.S. Senate—has a long history of subverting international agreements, even ones that most Americans would regard as noncontroversial.

The justification for this obstruction is generally consistent: either we want to preserve our sovereignty, or the agreement risks infringing on our “inalienable rights” or the sanctity of our constitution.

When one of those arguments fails there is always the demand for an American exemption.

When debating whether to join the International Criminal Court, for example, Congress insisted that Americans be immune from prosecution.

The claim for exceptional American treatment also explains the hostility to signing and ratifying the Landmine Treaty. Both the president and Congress demanded a special exemption for the demilitarized zone on the North Korean border to protect our troops stationed there.

The U.S. system is designed to allow Congress to subvert or constrain international agreements. Yet presidents have often found ways around these limitations.

In fact, even though the U.S. never signed it, our government spends more on actually implementing the terms of the Global Landmines Treaty than any other country on earth.

By comparison to the disruption and stain to America’s reputation that many of these Congressional actions caused, the latest rumblings about an agreement with Iran are relatively small in scope—and surmountable, since the main outcome is simply that the Senate may never ratify the agreement.

The point being that history suggests that Congressional opposition is more symbolic than effective as a deterrent.