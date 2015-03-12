Simon was born in 1955, a year after Groening, and came up on a decidedly more inside track. He grew up in Beverly Hills; his father was a clothing manufacturer and his mother an art dealer. Groucho Marx was a neighbor, one that Simon once saw in bed (albeit fully dressed) with his mom. Elvis Presley once rescued Simon’s dog. After studying at Stanford, where he drew cartoons for the student paper, Simon advanced through television, starting with lowly cartoons like "The New Adventures of Mighty Mouse" but quickly earning credits on shows like "Taxi" and "Cheers," programs for which he worked not just as a writer but also on occasion as a show-runner and producer. He met Groening's outsider status and innate rebelliousness with a career man's shrewdness about how to make a sitcom.

Whereas Groening’s approach to art was personal, Simon’s genius was recognizing the need for a grander stage than the skeletal backdrop of "Life in Hell" and the early "Simpsons" shorts. Simon brought the mentality of a "Taxi"- or "Cheers"-style ensemble cast to "The Simpsons," and built a world around them. A typical non-animated sitcom is severely limited in its background: the characters keep shuffling around in the same living rooms and bedrooms. It was Simon’s insight that animation allowed "The Simpsons" to sprawl across a vast canvas, illustrating new locations and inventing characters through the multifold voice talents of the cast. The Springfield the Simpsons inhabit is a mini-world on to itself, with its own rich mythology and history. Without Simon's vision, Homer might not be a regular among the sad-sacks at Moe's Tavern or have a delightful fiend like Mr. Burns as a boss. Bart might have only his sister and father as foils instead of Principal Skinner, Rod and Todd Flanders, and Comic Book Guy.

Simon’s incessant mapping out of the Springfieldian universe was done in the service of creating a series that could tell many stories. As hilarious as Matt Groening’s early work was, it consisted of strung-together jokes rather than narratives. Simon knew how to construct stories in half-hour TV form, and he assembled and trained the show's writing staff, the core team that would exfoliate a universe from the seeds he and Groening provided. As Chris Turner, author of the definitive book Planet Simpson, noted on Twitter: “Simon recruited much of the Murderers Row of golden-age Simpsons writers—George Meyer, John Swartzwelder, Jon Vitti, others.”

In running the writing staff, Simon could be a grueling taskmaster, as borne out by many accounts in John Ortved’s The Simpsons: An Uncensored, Unauthorized History. “Sam’s basically an asshole—whom I adore,” his assistant Daria Paris told Ortved. Simon all but confessed as much to Vanity Fair: “In the pressure cooker of a TV show, it’s a little bit of a witches’ brew. I completely think I’m capable of being crazy. I probably was crazy when I was doing 'The Simpsons'.” Yet for all of Simon’s abusiveness, he was loved by almost all the writers who he worked with, who are often the most eloquent advocates for his centrality in the show's creation.

The creative friction between Groening and Simon had a political dimension. By depicting an all-American family that was at once loving and rakishly disreputable, "The Simpsons" amounted to a counterculture protest to Reaganite conservatism and its facile celebrations of family values. Its rebuke to the right was open to multiple interpretations. Did it offer an alternative populism or was it altogether anti-populist? No character better embodies that ambiguity, incidentally, than the Yale-educated clown criminal Sideshow Bob, who can sing the entire libretto to "H.M.S. Pinafore" and yet can't keep from stepping on rakes. In shades of Bob, Simon was a well-educated aesthete who made his living as a popular entertainer. He spent his "Simpsons" spoils on art by John Singer Sargent, Thomas Hart Benton, Rodin, Andy Warhol. He also spent his vast fortune on many charities, particularly devoting himself to animal rights.