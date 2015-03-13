Other bloggers think that the big tech breakout this year will be the several hundred iBeacons hidden like Easter Eggs around the festival grounds. Easter Eggs that find you, that is. Walk by a food truck and you might get a push notification that there’s free ice cream. But isn’t that what pieces of paper with words on them are for?, you’ll think. And the answer is yes. But how tech savvy is that? Though the iBeacon technology is already in wide use (most often at sports stadiums) BuzzFeed notes that, with the 1,000 iBeacons dispersed around Austin this week, “South by Southwest will be the first really large-scale window into what a beacon-filled future will look like.” Make of that what you will.

There’s almost nothing less modern or “millennial-facing” than the best-known fast food brand in the world—and so of course McDonald’s will be in attendance this year, swooping in as the replacement for brands like Doritos and Subway, who have both bowed out of high-profile sponsorships. The fast food giant announced its massive SXSW sponsorship with entrepreneurial pitch sessions (read: McDonald’s needs ideas!), a food truck, and, of course, “salon sessions,” which is festival code for “music.” But McDonald’s also caused a stir last week when it was revealed that it was soliciting musical acts to perform at its events for free. A letter, circulated by Brooklyn indie band Ex Cops, pointed out that a company with a valuation of $90 billion could perhaps spare a few bucks for its festival entertainment. (On Monday McDonalds promised to compensate its artists with cash or festival credentials.)

Music trickles out of every single crack in the sidewalk at SXSW, though—and so of course it’s impossible to know where the next great thing will come from, despite the efforts of fully-weaponized PR teams. You could hear it in a library or in a record store, or maybe some punks playing from a generator in their van parked on the side of the road.

These joys are guaranteed, although there are definite signs of shrinkage. The Fader Fort, one of the festival’s major independent erections, has become invite-only; the iTunes festival, which brought last year’s globally-known headliners like Coldplay and Kendrick Lamar, has pulled out; Doritos, the mega-sponsor who was responsible for a lackluster Lady Gaga performance last year, will also not be returning for 2015’s exertions. Roland Swenson, one of the festival’s co-founders, told Texas Monthly that SXSW Music has grown slowly in recent years, and that he wouldn’t be surprised if SXSW Music’s trajectory this year was simply “flat.” NPR Music has scaled back to one event at the festival, canceling their well-known daytime event a few years ago. Pitchfork Media, long the benchmark for people who are generally in-the-know, has also cut its events to two daytime parties at the Mohawk.

Which brings up, again, that fated line at the Mohawk in 2014. SXSW hasn’t forgotten. According to local reports, the city of Austin has not only approved fewer event permits this year, but will also be cutting off events long before last call. Regulators want to shut down all parties at 10 p.m. during the week and end things by midnight on the weekends. To a seasoned SXSWester this might seem an impossibility. Even if properly executed, the early cutoff time will no doubt leave thousands of revelers confused about what to do with the remainder of their drinking hours; it could cripple scheduling the musical events, which routinely run late into the Texan night.

So: Is SXSW too big? Or too small? Too old or too new? Between bands, brands, billionaires, and barbecues, SXSW is now the greatest and most gleeful expression of fanatic American capitalism. And anyway, to think like a Texan, isn’t a festival’s size, above all else, the best metric of its success?