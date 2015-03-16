Yet Yale’s decision to delete all of its admissions evaluation records is neither the first instance nor the most egregious example of university administrators interpreting the federal statute to serve their ends. Back in 2010, Buckley himself called for Congress to amend the statute in the wake of revelations that college athletic departments were using FERPA to hide sexual abuse committed by student athletes and payoffs made to students in violation of NCAA regulations. Buckley—a former U.S. senator and federal judge on the D.C. Circuit—criticized widespread manipulation of the statute, observing, “Institutions are putting their own meaning into the law.”

FERPA reclaimed the national spotlight earlier this year when FountainHopper (FoHo), a Stanford student-run email newsletter, provided subscribers with a step-by-step guide on how to access their admission records. In response to the resulting logjam of requests, last month a university official wrote a school-wide email pleading for students to first ask themselves, “What benefit do I seek from reviewing these additional admissions records?” After consulting outside counsel, Stanford deleted its admissions files and has resolved to no longer maintain admissions records.

The FERPA issue hit Yale Law School this past January. In the spirit of FoHo, a Yale Law student sent out a school-wide email advising other students on how to request information from the registrar. But the advice came too late. Without advance warning to the student body, all of the admissions evaluation data in students’ files was deleted on February 22, 2015; additional information maintained by the career development office was deleted on March 3.

Whether or not you agree that students should have access to sensitive information like their admissions scores, it seems safe to say that there is a right way and a wrong way for a school to handle significant changes in it records retention policy. Unfortunately, nothing in the language of the statute bars the administration’s conduct here. Indeed, as a general matter, FERPA is problematic not because of what the statute says but because of what it doesn’t say.

For starters, the incident at Yale highlights FERPA’s lack of any kind of notice requirement, under which school officials would be obliged to inform students before enacting a change in their record retention policies. But there are other obvious gaps. For example, the statute sets no ceiling on the fees that schools may charge students seeking copies of their own records, including students who have difficulty traveling to review their files in person. Without a fee cap, students’ access rights could easily be rendered meaningless.