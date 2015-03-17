Reed was wrong then and he’s wrong now. The popularity of The Color Purple has very little to do with besmirching black men. Instead, it has everything to do with black women’s rejection of respectability politics: from the lesbian relationship between Celie and Shug, Mr.—’s ex-lover; to the representation of traditional Christianity as small-minded and stifling; to the narrative’s assertion that domestic violence arises from patriarchal hysteria about women’s strength, not our weakness.

Black women turned out in droves to see the film. We continue to reference it today because it breaks a certain cultural silence about abuse. Respectability politics imperil black women by demanding we stay mute; they insist that black people are a monolith whose reputation must be protected and preserved, whatever the cost. This extends to art, which appears only to be acceptable if black characters are struggling to “get better,” to put checkered pasts firmly in the past. But the truth is obvious. We aren’t interested in stories about the perfect; we’re interested in stories about the real. As film historian Donald Bogle wrote:

When you see Whoopi Goldberg [who plays Celie] in close-up, a loving close-up, you look at this woman, you know that in American films in the past, in the 1930s, 1940s, she would have played a maid. She would have been a comic maid. Suddenly, the camera is focusing on her and we say I've seen this woman some place, I know her.

We know her because she is us twice over. For a black female audience, Celie feels like an ancestor who survived, so we might thrive. That a film about black women like The Color Purple was made at all feels like progress. Anyone who watches it has an opportunity—because of Goldberg’s moving, Oscar-nominated performance—to walk in Celie’s shoes and to experience how it feels to be black, poor, and ugly.

Respectability politics make life worse by shaming people with a facade of dignity. The Color Purple, on the other hand, teaches us that dignity does not come from ducking behind appearances and hiding yourself. Being a victim is nothing to be ashamed of.

By relentlessly focusing on black female vulnerability, The Color Purple disassembles the myth of the strong black woman. This particular stereotype tells a perversely aspirational tale of how much black women can do with very little, how much pressure we can withstand without support. How we don’t require protection because not only can we defend ourselves, but also because we are to be feared—even when we are asking for help. Whether we are deemed invincible or “de mule uh de world,” as Zora Neale Hurston called us in Their Eyes Were Watching God, the strong black woman myth sees us as inhuman at worst, neglected and depleted at best.