That’s a valuable precedent. You can’t transpose the politics of Medicare minutiae on to other core functions of the legislature, but Boehner should give it a shot in the coming weeks anyhow, because Republicans are drifting in the direction of a protracted, damaging budget fight that will end with a government shutdown or a humiliating cave to Democrats before the end of the year, if he doesn’t intercede. The same basic, cooperative model worked pretty well after the shutdown in 2013, when congressman Paul Ryan and senator Patty Murray reached a two year budget agreement. There’s no reason not to run the same play again.

The shutdown threat arises in large part because, though Republicans nominally control the Senate, they remain largely unable to clear partisan legislation, and entirely unable to override President Obama’s veto. Republicans helm the budget process, but the kinds of government spending bills that can pass and become law don’t look much different now than they did two years ago. Without a Democrat like Murray to keep negotiations anchored in reality, Republicans are poised for a big fight amongst themselves over budget priorities that probably can’t become law anyhow. And the risk is that in compromising with themselves, Republicans will become wedded to a consensus that they can’t force on Democrats, and thus invite a shutdown.

The dynamic is already unfolding in slow motion. House Republicans unveiled a familiar budget resolution this week, which both aspires to vast entitlement reform, but also calls for real annual spending levels that Democrats will never accept: a big cut to domestic spending with a comparably large plus-up for the defense budget.

Senate Republicans have a much weaker appetite for making gauzy, politically damaging statements about Medicare and Medicaid, but will introduce a budget of their own in the next several days, reflecting similar spending priorities. This is where the process runs off the rails.

Were Republicans inclined to deal directly with Democrats, they would involve them in the budgeting process sooner rather than later. Instead, House Republicans and Senate Republicans are set to argue with each other over details, to reach a unified budget agreement. Without an agreement, appropriators will lack toplines for government funding bills, and committee chairs will lack special instructions to write tax and spending bills. The latter point is key, because rank-and-file conservative expect Republican leaders to use the budget process to fast track “reconciliation” legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act. This is a cardinal demand. It means Republican leaders will be under immense pressure to unify their budgets. And since budget resolutions, like reconciliation bills, can’t be filibustered, conservatives will expect them to write Democrats out of the process.