TEL AVIV— It was 10 p.m. and the rave beats were pumping at the Drive In Arena in north Tel Aviv. Recently built as the new home of the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball club, on Tuesday it was the election night base camp of the center-left Zionist Union, led by Labor Party leader Isaac Herzog and Hatnua's Tzipi Livni. Young people pogoed to the music and waved Israeli flags. Parents held their children aloft as crane cameras swooped past. A movie screen behind the arena stage flashed with stylized portraits of Zionist Union leaders set amid animated fireworks.

But if you watched the people with the lanyards, the professionals, you could see they weren't smiling. "In about 15 minutes, everyone's gonna get real depressed," a journalist friend told me. He'd gotten the news: Herzog and Netanyahu were dead even in the vote count, a situation that, if it held, strongly favored Netanyahu, who would be able to assemble a governing coalition far more easily.

As the reality began to sink in, Labor Party activists tried to remain optimistic. "We should be proud that there are more minorities in the Knesset," said Jonathan, a young activist clad in a royal blue Labor Party t-shirt featuring a Shepard Fairey-style portrait of Herzog gazing thoughtfully into the distance. While assuring me—and himself—that "Nothing is a closed deal, we'll know the results tomorrow," he sounded like he was already approaching the acceptance stage. "The Israeli people deserve a leader who will make peace, who will go to an agreement [with the Palestinians], who will support social justice," he said. "Israel deserves a prime minister who cares about its people."

It turned out, though, that the close results didn't hold: Netanyahu swept to a decisive re-election victory. It's worth considering, as many will be over the coming days, what this means for U.S.-Israel relations. In short: It's going to be a bumpy next couple years.