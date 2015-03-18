With the Netanyahu-Herzog horserace drawing all the attention, this election seemed likely to cripple the center. But the double-digit takes of two centrist parties—the left-leaning Yesh Atid and Likud exile Moshe Kahlon’s right-leaning Kulanu—prove that the Israeli center is alive and well. Indeed, had Kahlon agreed to Lapid’s plea for a joint ticket, the two might now be forming the government.

Of course, this observation comes with a caveat. While Lapid, Kahlon, and other party leaders are placed on the political spectrum by their positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, voters increasingly make their choices for other reasons. Most Lapid voters stuck with him for his crusade against the ultra-Orthodox; Kahlon came to prominence for his economic populism. The former, who had a rocky stint as finance minister in Netanyahu’s last government, will likely find himself outside his new one. Kahlon will inherit Lapid’s job and may well find himself the most left-wing member of the new government.

Israeli Arabs: Still politically irrelevant

One of the more pernicious aspects of Israel’s political system is that, by granting Knesset representation to any party that can scrounge up a few percentage points, it sorts the nation into ideological ghettoes represented by niche parties that are often more extreme than their constituents. Nowhere has this dynamic had more damaging consequences than in Israel’s Arab minority. A few months ago, after the Knesset threshold was raised from 2 percent to 3.25 percent, many feared that some or all of Israel’s three Arab parties would be wiped out.

But by running on a joint list and mobilizing increased Arab turnout, the three parties actually increased their strength from 11 to 14 seats. Next to Likud, they were perhaps the biggest winners of the election. The question is what they won. And the answer is not much. The Arab parties, by rejecting the notion of a Jewish homeland and by fronting candidates like Haneen Zoabi—who openly supports Hamas and wishes for Iran to acquire nuclear weapons—have made themselves permanent members of the opposition, impossible coalition partners for even the most left-wing leader.

There was a time when Arab citizens of Israel voted en masse for Labor and other left-wing Zionist parties. If now more than 80 percent of them do not, it is not because these parties have become less welcoming to minorities, but because Israel’s Arab community has grown more insular—in large part because racism in Israeli society has increased (witness Netanyahu’s shameful Election Day plea for his supporters to get out because “the Arabs are voting in droves”). Most Israeli Arabs have decided that it is better to operate outside the mainstream establishment than to lend support to any party that has a connection to Zionism. This notion reached absurd heights when the Joint Arab List refused to sign a surplus-vote agreement—a pact for sharing excess votes—with Meretz, the leftist party that has done more than any other to promote Jewish-Arab equality (a decision that likely cost Meretz a fifth seat). Despite a wave of Palestinian nationalism and an uptick in extremism, most Israeli Arabs remain quite moderate. Most would have loved to see Herzog replace Netanyahu. Had just half of them voted for him, they would have gotten their wish.

This was Benjamin Netanyahu’s last election victory

Despite his victory, the campaign was a public-relations disaster for Netanyahu. There was the Paris anti-terror rally, where Netanyahu—who had been asked not to come—was filmed cutting in line and shoving his way to the front line of the march to be filmed with Hollande, Merkel, and Cameron. There was the brouhaha over his Iran speech to Congress, which most recognized as a political stunt. There was the State Comptroller’s Report on the Netanyahu family’s abuse of public funds, with such highlights as a $5,200 breakfast and wife Sara’s pocketing of thousands in recycled-bottle deposits. And then there was the report which revealed that Netanyahu had promised the Palestinians—among other concessions—an Israeli withdrawal to the 1967 lines, with land swaps on a “mile-for-mile” basis (a report Netanyahu swiftly denied despite what he and his interlocutors have repeatedly told Obama-administration officials.)

By the end of the campaign, Netanyahu was being compared to a dinner guest who had overstayed his welcome. “Let’s say I once loved tahini,” one Likud activist put it to Haaretz’s Yossi Verter, “but now I hate tahini. I can’t stand to look at it, or to smell it. And then a waiter comes and plies me with tahini, only tahini, all the time tahini!”

It remains to be seen how the Netanyahu era will end. Perhaps, having surpassed David Ben-Gurion as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu will retire of his own accord. Perhaps he will be replaced in Likud leadership primaries (most likely by former Interior Minister Gideon Saar). Or maybe, just maybe, he will be defeated in the next election by a more experienced Herzog or a stronger left-wing candidate. Last night was not the end. But it was almost certainly the beginning of the end.