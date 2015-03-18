This small set of facts brings sharper focus to the securitization scheme. For context, banks proffered over 1,800 mortgage-backed securities deals during the housing bubble. But all the securitizations were structurally, more or less, the same as Nomura’s; that’s why FHFA sued 18 banks. Under representation and warranty agreements, if the underwriting did not match the securities issuers’ claims, investors like Fannie and Freddie could demand that the bank repurchase the bad loans. That means that FHFA could have stuffed over two-thirds of its securities back into Nomura’s pockets. Federal judge Jed Rakoff made a similar determination in the Countrywide “Hustle” case last year when he ordered damages of $1.3 billion on defective mortgage sales to Fannie and Freddie, based on the percentage of loans that were poorly underwritten.

How much money are we talking about overall? Let’s just look at 2005 and 2006, the two years at issue in the FHFA case, and the biggest years for mortgage-backed securitizations. Banks sold over $1 trillion in mortgage-backed securities each of those years. So, if Nomura’s behavior was typical, then banks would be legally liable to repurchase over $680 billion in securities per year. And if appraisals were inflated by 11 percent on loans in securitization pools in 2005 and 2006, that means that the banks issuing the securities stole over $100 billion a year from investors who purchased the puffed-up mortgage bonds.

This gives a sense of the magnitude of the deception during this period. And if the contractual obligations and relevant laws around mortgage-backed securities were adhered to, the result would have been a complete overhaul of the financial industry. Instead, the Justice Department settled for pennies on the dollar over these same securities violations with banks like with Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

Nomura, for its part, has a ready defense. The bank argues that falling housing prices, not its actions, caused the diminished value of mortgage-backed securities, ignoring how the shoddy underwriting pumped up prices before they collapsed. The bank also argues that Fannie and Freddie were highly sophisticated investors that could not be duped into purchasing mortgage bonds. The Wall Street Journal editorial page went further, saying Fannie and Freddie received loan-level data to ensure the mortgage bonds satisfied affordable housing requirements. But this misses FHFA’s point: The loan-level data was untrue, regardless of why Fannie and Freddie made the purchase.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Cote, whose rulings in FHFA cases have so angered banks that they tried to sue her in an appeals court for “gravely prejudicial” rulings, will decide this case. And her verdict will set precedent on how to deal with banks that rip off investors.