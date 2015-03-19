For her part, Spillane relies heavily on celebrities for Rock the Vote’s mileage, and supports the SXSW efforts of the District wholeheartedly because she knows there’s not always a perfect metric for value. Though it may be hard to convince donors that huge parties and first-class plane tickets are important expenditures, sometimes it’s exactly what is needed to spur change. When renowned southern rappers Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan approached Rock the Vote in November, offering to pack a 5,000-person venue in Atlanta on the eve of midterm elections—or when Lil’ Jon made them a YouTube video—it cost money. But Spillane believes it’s worth it to have Quan and Thugger tell 5,000 young rap fans that they just signed up to vote backstage. And that’s exactly what D.C. is trying to do.

D.C.'s low-key party was about bringing business to the District, which could sorely use it. Architects, real estate agents, developers, and others with a stake in convincing businesses to make the move to D.C. milled around the D.C. outpost all weekend. This year, Weber took on the role of D.C. evangelist, co-hosting all of the city’s events for the weekend. But how do you know if their presence at SXSW will actually bring business to the district? Weber smiled when I asked. “I like to think of it like a pebble you drop into water, and it creates a ripple,” she said.

As a gesture of solidarity, Mayor Muriel Bowser flew in for a speech on WeDC’s opening night. Afterward, techies lingered at the bar and took advantage of the free drinks, mingling with the friendly city staff—who, in conversation, were enthusiastic but vague.

“To be honest I didn’t really know what expectations to have,” D.C.’s Deputy Mayor Brian Kenner told me on Wednesday, after spending the weekend not only shaking hands but also speaking on an official SXSW panel with Austin, Los Angeles, and New York City representatives. “But I can tell you I had more tech companies—located in D.C. as well as not located in D.C.—tell me they were so appreciative of our presence at the festival,” Kenner said. “They were excited. They were encouraged.”

Kenner speaks the gospel of D.C. development, touting the city’s startup accelerators, economic incentives, diversity initiatives, and its new “digital corridor” on Seventh Street. “We want to make sure that we’re encouraging those types of industries that are going to be around, not just for a few years, but long term.” D.C., he says, needs to be rebranded. “We’re not just a federal town.”

Weber agrees that the SXSW events are investments in future growth. “We won’t see response to this maybe for another five to seven years, but that ripple will start, and every year you’ll start seeing something that’s a little more. That’s what we’ve done with retail. We go to ICSC [the International Council of Shopping Services] in Vegas to represent D.C. to the retail community, and what you’ve started seeing is 28 grocery stores opening up in the District since 2001.”

Around midnight at the District’s opening party, I ran into a 26-year-old D.C. real estate agent on WeDC’s front patio smoking a cigarette. He told me he’d flown to Austin this week for the same reasons Kenner mentioned—to benefit, in the future, from connections to D.C.’s investment in innovation. Pretty soon, he told me, the old school, business-as-usual atmosphere will give way to a new economy defined by not only tech startups and cultural currents. And when that happened, he wanted to be in D.C. “I’m here for the long term,” he said.

It was a rosy vision for a young man on vacation, the exact kind of optimism that keeps business moving forward. Because while others crowded around private clubs and star-studded red carpets, these young people from D.C. chose to come to Austin and rally around their city.