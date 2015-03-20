Months of rumors, speculation and reports that Hillary Clinton would stave off an official campaign announcement until the middle of the year have recently given way to a fresh consensus—that the Clinton 2016 launch is imminent. But pundits who suppose that the controversy over her use of private email as secretary of state has hurried her plans are incorrect. The real driving force is money.

The most important date on the nascent Clinton campaign's calendar is April 1: the beginning of second-quarter campaign finance reporting, which means, for reasons that have more to do with ambitious fundraising goals than worries over tamping down criticism, this time next month, likely-candidate will be candidate Clinton, full stop.

Nobody expects that Clinton will have a hard time raising money, but she faces both practical and political imperatives to raise substantial sums from small-dollar donors. The longer she waits before she launches, the harder it will be for her both to raise the $1.1 billion she’d like to raise between launch and 2016, and to demonstrate that her operation isn’t overwhelmingly dependent on special interests and wealthy contributors.

In the days before the email controversy broke in early March, fundraising advisers close to Clinton were already telling The New Republic to expect an early spring, as opposed to early summer launch, suggesting a minor dispute between finance and political advisers that the money people had already won.