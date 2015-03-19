Earlier this month, the world gasped at videos of ISIS militants wreaking havoc on culturally important artifacts, mosques, and shrines in Iraq. At the Mosul Museum, militants filmed themselves destroying what they consider idolatrous statues with sledgehammers and drills. A few days later, militants bulldozed Nimrud, a site listed by UNESCO as a tentative World Heritage site for its regal “lamassu” statues. Founded in the thirteenth century B.C., Nimrud was considered the second capital of the Assyrian Empire.

“These extremists are trying to destroy the entire cultural heritage of the region in an attempt to wipe the slate clean and rewrite history in their own brutal image,” George C. Papagiannis, a past UNESCO World Heritage officer for Iraq, told The New York Times. Others have called the destruction of historic cultural sites a war crime.

UNESCO defines World Heritage sites as places of “cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.” In other words, they're repositories and fonts of human identity, worthy of preservation for future generations. UNESCO sites must meet at least one of 10 criteria to be considered a World Heritage site; those sites can be natural or man-made (or both). Under this definition, ISIS's attacks on cultural sites are no less monstrous. But their flamboyance may overshadow our shared complicity in a far larger threat to human heritage: unchecked climate change. Destruction by hammer-swinging goons is a pittance beside the calamity promised by a few more degrees Celcius.

Just last year, UNESCO published a guide for protecting World Heritage sites from the effects of climate change. And in a paper published today in Science, a team of researchers found that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, Spain’s Doñana wetlands, and the Amazon rainforest all could collapse. The scientists urge sustained local action.