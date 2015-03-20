On the eve of the Israeli election, with polls showing him behind, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel unleashed the demons of race and religion. He asserted that there would never be an independent Palestinian state on his watch, then warned on his Facebook page that “the right-wing government is in danger” because “Arab voters are going en masse to the polls.” The strategy worked—enough of Netanyahu’s base turned out to guarantee another term of office—but the consequences are grim: He now faces the task of governing a nation that he has helped cleave in half.

No doubt a coincidence, but on the eve of local elections that will have national repercussions in France, former President Nicolas Sarkozy is borrowing from the same playbook. In a Hail Mary this week worthy of Netanyahu’s last minute heave, Sarkozy announced his opposition to students wearing the Muslim headscarf (not to mention the burqa) at university. Moreover, he declared that grade and high school cafeterias should no longer offer halal alternatives to their Muslim students. On those days pork is served, these students must either bring their own lunches or stare at empty plates. Tellingly, Sarkozy outdid the Marine Le Pen’s Front National, which had hesitated to embrace the “one meal fills all” claim. In the infernal spiral these two parties have created, the FN is now echoing Sarkozy’s promise to end halal meals at school.

Sarkozy has aimed these frantic appeals at the growing number of voters attracted to Le Pen’s party. According to the latest opinion polls, Sarkozy’s political vehicle—the former UMP, newly baptized as “Les Républicains”—is laboring at 29 percent of the vote. It is struggling to overtake the front-running FN, which leads at 31 percent ahead of the first round of voting on March 22. (The ruling Socialists, by contrast, are limping along at barely 20 percent.) When the two parties face off in the second round on March 29, FN is poised to win a handful of départements (France’s basic administrative units). If they succeed, it will represent a historic—and tragic—turning point in French history.

Ever since she assumed the party’s leadership from her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 2011, Marine Le Pen has undertaken an even brasher rebranding campaign than the UMP's. She purged the skinheads, neo-Nazis, and Holocaust deniers from the party all the while making a great show of embracing the republican principles that were never especially dear to her father. In fact, Le Pen fille has even suggested the time has come to change the party’s name—a remark denounced by her father, who now serves as honorary president.