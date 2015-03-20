Democrats have often argued over the past few years that fracking—the technological process of drilling into shale rock to remove oil and natural gas—has not had a significant effect on energy prices in the United States. The collapse in oil prices over the past six months, they argue, is the result of weak demand in Europe and China, not increased supply in the U.S. For oil, those arguments are largely right; its price is set on the global market and therefore weak worldwide demand has had a disproportionate effect.

Natural gas, though, is a different story altogether. Because American producers must turn it into liquid and receive a permit from the U.S government before shipping it overseas, prices are generally set on a regional basis. As domestic natural gas production has risen over the past few years, it has driven down the price of gas in the United States, which continues to benefit millions of Americans. However, whether that’s worth the environmental cost is a different debate.

On Thursday, at the Brookings Institute’s spring conference on economic activity in D.C., the University of Michigan’s Catherine Hausman and Ryan Kellogg presented a paper titled “Welfare and Distributional Implications of Shale Gas”. In it, Hausman and Kellogg calculate supply and demand curves for the U.S. natural gas market in 2007 and 2013 and then plot the equilibrium prices in each year.1 Since they want to see what effect the change in supply had on price, Hausman and Kellogg created a counterfactual. In other words: If we hold demand for natural gas constant from 2007 to 2013, how would changes in supply affect its price? The “Counterfactual price” dotted line in the graph below represents the authors’ estimate, the price of gas in 2007 using the 2013 demand curve.

As you can see, natural gas would have been $7.33 per mcf (1,000 cubic feet of natural gas) in 2007, if you used the 2013 demand curve. In 2013, the actual price was $3.88 per mcf. The expansion in supply from 2007 to 2013 lowered the price of natural gas by $3.45 per mcf, or 47 percent.