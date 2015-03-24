It was more than a neologism. It was about drawing a clear line between the sexually living and the sexually dead. Fey’s mom jeans joke was so powerful that by 2004, a company called Not Your Daughter’s Jeans was founded. The jeans were slim like young people's jeans but with slightly thicker stretch denim, and, in one model, reinforced panels that promised a "Tummy Tuck." Here were non-mom jeans for moms. By 2005, NYDJ was selling $7 million in jeans a year. By 2013, NYDJ was making $200 million in sales. A few years earlier, BrandTwist, a brand consultancy, said there might be something “empowering” about NYDJ. “They are super comfortable and (passably) stylish. ... I think the makers of these jeans are giving mid-life women a permission slip. ‘Stop trying to squeeze into something not meant for you and feel comfortable in where you are at.’” Giving up, giving up!

In the decade following Fey’s brilliant observation, jeans got darker and skinnier, until all of America was walking around on little black insect legs. Even moms. (Try NYDJ's "Sheri Skinny" in black for $110!) But you can only take one silhouette so far before you wake up one day and suddenly the opposite of everything you used to like now looks fresh and new. And that is happening now, with mom jeans and Normcore and '90s nostalgia and so on. This is great. All-cotton jeans get better with age, and you can put them in the dryer, while the stretchy stuff in skinny jeans wears out quickly and often creates weird puckers in the crotch. And unlike skinny jeans, mom jeans don’t expose the precise cellular structure of the wearer’s butt, which was kind of a weird thing to wear around the office anyway. Perhaps most important, mom jeans used to be sexy. Cindy Crawford in the 1992 Pepsi ad? Those are mom jean shorts.

But that's only if America can let Fey's anti-light-wash ideology go. The friction between natural need for something new and the artificial revulsion toward mom jeans can be too much for human brains to process, resulting in strange behavior. For Halloween last year, the "Today" show reenacted SNL’s mom jeans ad with Savannah Guthrie, Meredith Viera, and Jenna Bush Hager. The results were bizarre—a barbaric humiliation ritual in which cameras panned over the asses of two serious journalists and a president’s daughter to a jingle saying they were “giving up, giving up!” Making it more weird, all three women are slim, and Bush Hager is only 33. The jeans were tight. They didn’t look like they were giving up.

And as YouTube commenters noted—that’s right, YouTube commenters, notoriously the most monstrous of all commenters—the ladies looked good in their mom jeans. In fact, some were confused: “Not sure how this isn't sexy.”