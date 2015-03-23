Early this morning, Senator Ted Cruz became the first politician to announce his candidacy for president in 2016. If he somehow manages to win, he'd also be the first U.S. president who was born in Canada (unless you believe the rumors about Chester Alan Arthur).

But Ted Cruz, who renounced his Canadian citizenship in 2014, is unlikely to face the sort of birtherist conspiracy theories that have dogged President Barack Obama. To those of xenophobic disposition, Cruz’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta, is less exotically threatening than the fancied Kenyan birthplace of Obama. And if Cruz’s opponents do get desperate enough to play the Canuck card against him—an attack ad from equal-opportunity birther Donald Trump, perhaps—Cruz has a ready retort: Calgary is a fair approximation of a Red State American city, a frigid Dallas. If you can’t be born in conservative America, Calgary is about as close to second best as the world has to offer.

Cruz’s American-born mother and Cuban-born father moved to Calgary from Houston in the late 1960s, drawn by one of the region's periodic oil booms. Cruz was born there in 1970, and the family returned to the United States in 1974 when the oil boom went bust, a roller-coaster ride familiar to Alberta’s resource-extraction economy.

The Cruz clan were far from the first reverse carpetbaggers who had sought riches in the far north. For most of the last century, Alberta has been uniquely receptive to American migrants. The Canadian West, which required genetically modified wheat that could survive the cold, only opened up to mass settlement after the American frontier had closed, shifting migration northward. Nearly a third of homestead applications in Alberta in 1919 went to Americans, who quickly outnumbered the more traditional British-born immigrants who populated most of Canada. A posh suburb of Calgary was known as American Hill (later renamed the more conventionally monarchist Mount Royal). Today, by some accounts, Calgary has the largest per capita population of Americans living in a non-American city.