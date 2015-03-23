When Lee Kuan Yew became the prime minister of Singapore in 1959, he assumed control of an ethnically divided, impoverished territory lacking in natural resources. In his 31 years in office—followed by another 21 in advisory roles—Lee transformed his country into one of the world’s most prosperous societies, a major business and transportation hub boasting a per capita GDP of $55,000. A half-century since achieving full independence following a split with Malaysia, Singapore emerged as perhaps the world’s most successful authoritarian state.

Lee, who died of pneumonia on Monday at the age of 91, often pointed out that his accomplishment in governing Singapore were sui generis; given the island’s tiny size and modest population, they could not be replicated elsewhere. But during his decades of public life, the Singaporean leader emerged as an advocate for a paternalistic government, one that married economic liberalization with restrictions of individual liberty. Lee disavowed the idea that democracy was a virtue for its own sake.

“People want economic development first and foremost,” he said in an interview printed in his 1998 book, The Man and His Ideas. “The leaders may talk something else. You take a poll of any people. What is it they want? The right to write an editorial as you like? They want homes, medicine, jobs, schools."

This sentiment resonates deeply in China. When the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping launched market reforms in 1978, he viewed Singapore as a positive example and frequently consulted with Lee. “Deng was inspired by the fact that people of Chinese heritage could take part in modernization,” said Ezra Vogel, a Harvard professor and author of an acclaimed biography of the Chinese leader. In the ensuing decades, the Chinese government dispatched thousands of officials on educational missions to Singapore. The Communist Party reiterated its regard for Lee in comments published upon his death.