In 2011, the European Union banned the export of lethal injection drugs to the United States in an effort to save America from itself. The reasoning behind the embargo was queasily naïve: Without the drugs, European legislators reasoned, American officials would be at a loss to carry out executions, and the practice would perhaps come to an end. Though the ban did slow the rate of American executions, it now seems Europe’s humanitarians underestimated old-fashioned American ingenuity. On Monday, Utah’s governor Gary Herbert signed a bill into law that will allow firing squads to be used in place of lethal injections should the drugs be unavailable.

Figuring out how to kill people during drug shortages has spurred several states to expand their execution laws. Like Utah, Oklahoma also permits firing squads; meanwhile, a slew of southern states including Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama still allow electrocution. In New Hampshire, inmates can be hanged, while California and Arizona offer the gas chamber. As time wears on and stocks of lethal drug cocktails continue to dwindle, these methods of killing, once ostensibly consigned to the annals of history, will doubtlessly emerge again into public discourse as reasonable and necessary provisions.

Indeed, as Herbert signed Utah's new law, modest proposals on behalf of the firing squad arrived. Bloomberg’s Matt Stroud laid out experts' case for firing squad executions, pointing out that “If the firing squad is gruesome, lethal injection isn't necessarily humane.” Firing squad executions, Stroud reports, can be botched as surely as executions by lethal injection, and neither method is guaranteed to be painless or consistently uncomplicated. At the Washington Post, Terrence McCoy presented a similar analysis: While an inmate might flinch or a rifleman might miss, “it’s substantially easier to find competent executioners who know how to correctly operate a rifle than a syringe.” If done properly, McCoy concludes, based on a 1993 study, death by a bullet in the heart is less painful than the alternatives.

Comfort does not come any colder. It is the year 2015, and we Americans are idly musing about what particular methods kill people most harmlessly. There probably are, as Stroud and McCoy suggest, only miniscule differences in suffering when most viable methods are carried out precisely, because life is fragile and relatively easy to snuff. The bizarre reality, then, is that we are content to argue about the last two or three minutes of a person’s life, when the entire procedure of a death sentence is an experiment in torture.