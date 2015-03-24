The collusive relationship between House Speaker John Boehner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu runs famously deep, into the well of Congress. They are aligned by shared interests in augmenting Netanyahu’s political fortunes, improving the Republican Party’s electoral viability, and sabotaging the Obama administration’s efforts to secure a multilateral agreement foreclosing an Iranian nuclear weapon for at least a decade.

So it's extremely conspicuous when one offers anything less than fulsome praise for the other, which is basically what happened when Boehner learned that Israelis had spied on the Iran negotiations, and passed information thus gleaned to members of Congress, in hopes of sinking the nuclear deal.

“I was shocked by the fact that there were reports in this press article that information was being passed on from the Israelis to members of Congress,” Boehner told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m not aware of that at all…. I’m not sure what the information was, but I’m baffled by it.”

Note the object of Boehner’s amazement. Not the tight-lipped Obama administration, for leaving members of Congress little choice but to turn to Israeli officials for information, but Israel itself. Since his members were presumably among those briefed, it’s natural that Boehner faces questions about this particular subterfuge. But the events of the past several weeks have conjoined Netanyahu's Likud party and the GOP so seamlessly that Boehner and other powerful Republicans share ownership of each others antics more broadly. Netanyahu’s statements in the run-up to the Israeli elections invited severe recriminations in Israel and forced him to backpedal in American media. But for inexplicable reasons, his closest abettors in the U.S. haven’t been asked to account for them.