The fact that college students are, in many cases, caught in the throes of a turbulent maturation is precisely why using their campus customs as political rallying points is a bizarre move. College kids are immersed in a peculiar atmosphere that is not replicable outside campus grounds; never again will a person find herself both adult and child, learning to navigate life on her own while still deferring to parental assistance and adult guidance. Nor will she find herself in a flock of people narrowed into streams of special interests by concentration or major. The political cultures of college are remarkably different from those that develop elsewhere; this is especially true of the elite colleges that the media tends to focus on.

Though the media class may host an unusually high concentration of elite college graduates, the most selective schools are still very removed from the nation as a whole. Students at elite colleges differ markedly from those at less selective schools, and differ even more from those who do not pursue post-secondary education. Far from forming a representative sample of the population at large, students at highly selective schools are overwhelmingly from the upper echelons of society, with a relatively scant representation of students from lower socio-economic status families.

Which is not to say that the political pursuits of undergraduates at elite institutions are inherently ridiculous, but only that they are probably not representative of national trends in any serious way. Comfy hideouts for unsettled undergraduates might rankle those with a vested interest in opposing a particular brand of feminist politics, but drawing the line at internal safe spaces is a strange decision when elite colleges themselves are generally insulated from the politics of the United States. Universities are their own padded rooms, and despairing because they contain smaller cells of consensus is a waste of time.

There are, of course, intersections between university politics and the outside world: As Purdue instructor Freddie deBoer points out, much of the reason university staff feel so compelled to comply with student demands for sensitivity has to do with our weak national safety net and the gradual destruction of labor unions. To really underwrite an environment of robust debate, deBoer concludes, would require that all parties be ensured some measure of security regardless of the fallout—a circumstance right-wing politics would be loath to promote. But doing so would at least represent a sensible application of national politics to campus culture.



Getting angry at kids who leave lectures on rape is as useless as it is politically incoherent: What is the proper response to students who wish to exit voluntary lectures and go someplace else? Should they be forced to stay? How would we ensure that they are actually listening?