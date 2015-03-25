Last week, in an extraordinarily rare moment of bipartisanship, House Republican and Democratic leaders reached an agreement on two big issues: An imment payment cut to Medicare providers and the looming expiration of a program for children's health insurance. The deal is a quintessential compromise: Democrats get some of what they want, Republicans get some of what they want and everyone ends up a little upset. But despite the agreement in the House, Senate Democrats are threatening to blow it up—a move that threatens to make Democrats the new “party of no.”

The problem House Speaker John Boehner and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi are trying to solve began all the way back in 1997, when Congress passed a law to rein in Medicare payments using a new funding formula, the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR). The goal was to hold down costs but it quickly began to require huge payments cuts to Medicare providers each year, cuts so large that doctors would exit the program. Since 2000, Congress has passed a so-called “doc fix” to prevent those cuts from happening, thus costing the federal government billions of dollars. This is obviously a myopic approach to controlling health care costs. But if Congress passed a permanent fix, it would cost a lot more money—much better to just address the issue on an annual basis, when the costs look smaller.

This year, Congress decided to be proactive and find a long-term solution. Boehner and Pelosi reached an agreement to eliminate the huge cuts from the 1997 law in return for smaller cuts split between Medicare providers and beneficiaries. Vox’s Sarah Kliff has the full details, but here's the short of it: Hospitals would face some small cuts and the richest Medicare enrollees would have to pay higher premiums. Boehner and Pelosi also agreed to extend the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which expires on September 30, for two years and provide $7.2 billion to community health centers. The total cost of the package is around $200 billion over 10 years.

As with any compromise, both sides have complaints. Many conservatives want the entire package to be offset with spending cuts. Boehner and a surprising ally, Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform (ATR), have responded that the Boehner-Pelosi deal doesn’t actually increase the deficit by much if you assume that Congress would pass a deficit-increasing doc fix each year. “There's just one problem with SGR,” ATR’s Ryan Ellis wrote, “it's a fake, phony spending cut.” Ellis is partially right. But as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget points out, the yearly doc fixes have been offset the vast majority of time, leading to billions of dollars in spending cuts. So while the law may not have accomplished what it set out to do, it hasn’t exactly been unsuccessful either.