Natasha and Lyudmila aren’t different than any two other women in love; they fight, they break up, they make up. They struggle. “This is our struggle as people in love, or people who remember love, or people waiting for love’s return,” reads the introduction to documentary photographer Misha Friedman’s latest book, Lyudmila and Natasha: Russian Lives. “That is why we recognize ourselves in Lyudmila and Natasha, two ordinary women in love, remembering love, waiting for each other’s return.” What’s different for Natasha and Lyudmila, however, is the legality of their love: They live in Russia, where a single federal paragraph marks their relationship as perversion.

Friedman has been documenting Natasha and Lyudmila’s life together for around four years, on and off. This past January, Friedman boarded a plane to St. Petersburg, Russia, with freshly bound copies of the book in his bag. They had never seen any of the images he made. Published by The New Press, Lyudmila and Natasha: Russian Lives is the first in a series from the press that trains a lens onto LGBT people and communities around the globe.

Friedman told me that the idea for the book came out of a collaboration with art director Jurek Wajdowicz, and that they saw it as a new interpretation of a famous 1950s MoMa exhibit, titled “The Family of Man.” “In that exhibition, it was shown that the arc of life is a heterosexual relationship,” Friedman said. “So we thought about a collection of stories from around the world that showed life differently.”

In June 2013, homophobia in Russia leapt from the streets into law when the Duma, the Russian parliament, banned what it calls “gay propaganda.” It is now illegal to distribute material on gay rights and to hold gay pride events. Same-sex relationships are not seen as equal to straight relationships. After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the bill into law, there was an uptick in anti-gay violence. “Things are still pretty bad,” Friedman added.