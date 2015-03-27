When the story of Bowe Bergdahl became big news last year, a crass friend of mine told me it was “gold—cowardly yellow gold.” I'd just written a book that argues that cowardice is an important and overlooked idea, and here was a ballet-dancing fugitive who had slipped away from his unit in Afghanistan under cover of night, abandoning his weapon, his armor, and his fellow soldiers. The United States Army Forces Command announced this week that he has now been charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. That's not cowardly conduct under the Uniform Code of Military Justice—not technically, anyway. But the idea of cowardice still follows Bergdahl (note the Bowe Bergdahl is NOT a Hero Facebook page), clouding our understanding of his story with heat rather than light.

This is often the case with cowardice. Recall the way intellectuals from Dinesh D'Souza to Susan Sontag were criticized for objecting to the 9/11 terrorists being labeled cowards; Bill Maher's talk show went off the air because he took that stand. “Coward” seemed the right word because it is a term of the deepest contempt, largely because of the damage he—and it is usually a he—can cause. The Greek poet Tyrtaeus wrote in the seventh century B.C. that a man in a phalanx who gives in to fear can destroy “the spirit of the whole army.” George Washington later echoed the sentiment when he called cowardice “the most injurious” of crimes “inasmuch as it may and often does happen that the cowardice of a single Officer may prove the Destruction of the whole Army.”

Adding to our contempt is what might be called the style of the proverbial coward, who, if he can’t run away, pisses or shits himself. The coward thus is disgusting as well as harmful—a wretched combination that helps explain why we pin the term “coward” on terrorists and others evildoers; why, as Urbandictionary.com puts it, the word is “the most insulting word known to man”; and why we think of cowardice as the worst possible failing. It wasn’t General George S. Patton who said, “Where there is a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence.” It was Mahatma Gandhi.

Bergdahl seems even to have accused himself of cowardice. As The Washington Post reported last June, he sent a friend a laptop a few weeks before he left his unit. On it was a file in which he wrote, “Compared to hell of the real wars of the past, we are nothing but camping boy scots [sic]. Hiding from children behind our heavy armored trucks and our c-wire and sand bagged operating post, we tell our selves that we are not cowards.”