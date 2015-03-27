Don't get too smug, millennials. Sure you might be more diverse, more open-minded, and more empathetic than your predecessors. But that doesn't mean you're some paragon of virtue and harmony. If anything, you're pessimistic and still significantly divided on race and religion.

Those are the findings of yet another study, published today, attempting to decipher just how young people tick on sexuality, religion, morality, and politics. A nonpartisan nonprofit group called the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), produced the study, titled “How Race and Religion Shape Millennial Attitudes on Sexuality and Reproductive Health,” by surveying 2,315 millennial adults (i.e., people aged 18 to 35) in February.

“One of the things that stands out as a big picture finding is that millennials are a little reluctant to make black and white moral pronouncements about issues,” said Robert P. Jones, the CEO of PRRI. Participants did have the option to refuse to answer questions or select “other” in response to moral questions, indicating that the lack of resolute stances on moral questions is not just indecisiveness. “There’s a kind of complexity to millennial thinking,” Jones said. “Particularly on these sexuality issues, millennials take a much more situationist approach.”

For example, millennials’ view of abortion mirrors that of the general population, but they are hesitant to label themselves exclusively pro-life (25 percent) or pro-choice (27 percent). Rather, 27 percent of millennials said both labels describe them equally well, while 22 percent said neither label described them well. Additionally, 55 percent of millennials said some health care professionals in their community should provide legal abortions, and 56 percent oppose making it more difficult for a woman to get an abortion.