Despite these effects, the victims of the vicissitudes of depression are vastly its own sufferers. People tend to largely overestimate the amount of violent crime committed by people with mental illnesses and underestimate the rate at which mentally ill people are victimized themselves. Lubitz’s mass-murder-suicide is an extraordinary exception among depressed people, and it is worth emphasizing that depressed people represent no special risk to others. But each suicide is its own loss, whether or not others are harmed in the process. So how can we know who is at risk, and who is not?

A prevailing theory of suicide holds that the decision is usually impulsive and sudden. “In people with severe depression who are suicidal, the thing we worry the most about is impulsivity,” Dr. Charuvastra said. “Many studies of suicide, at both the individual level and population level, demonstrate that impulsivity is one of the major risk factors that can catalyze suicidal thoughts into action.”

There is good reason to accept this narrative. Suicide prevention measures, like reducing the number of pills in blister packs or bottles to non-lethal amounts, have proven effective at bumping down the number of pill-induced suicides, suggesting that small complications can put people off of abrupt intentions. People who survive suicide attempts—say, by leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge—often report that they regretted the decision to attempt suicide before realizing their plans had gone awry. Survivors also often link their suicide attempts to moments of severe crisis, furthering the hypothesis that much self-destruction is a product of despair and impulse rather than premeditation.

In Lubitz’s case, this is both comforting and disconcerting. On one hand, it might come as a cold comfort to know that there was possibly no terroristic intent in the co-pilot’s decision to end his life and steal the lives of 149 others after all, and that he may well have made his decision to do so in mere moments. Yet, on the other hand, the idea that severe depression can produce sudden, unexpected acts of impulsive destruction makes the problem seem intractable. If suicide is, on some level, like a lightning strike in the mind, how can we prevent it and protect ourselves from those who might be at risk?

Professor Michael Anestis, director of the Suicide and Emotional Dysregulation Lab at the University of Southern Mississippi, thinks there is more to suicide than the impulse theory.

“Where everybody would agree on impulsivity is that impulsive folks attempt and die by suicide more than non-impulsive folks,” Dr. Anestis told me. "Where I disagree with most is that it stops at that level.” Contrary to the idea that suicide is born of an instantaneous burst of emotional pain, Dr. Anestis believes that the capability to commit suicide develops over long periods of time, during which a person becomes habituated to both the pain and the idea of dying.

Working with army personnel, Dr. Anestis and his colleagues have found that those who have completed basic training, for example, have a higher suicide capability than those who have not, suggesting that learning to cope with the idea of death and significant physical stress builds up the endurance it takes to go through with suicide. Thus, there may be more time between a person’s initial consideration of suicide and the act itself than impulse theory would allow—and more of an opportunity for intervention than many suspect.

Still, Dr. Anestis notes that “we’re not particularly good at detecting risk, who’s going to do it and when.” There are very good reasons people suffering from severe depression may not reveal it to others, including professional and personal risks. Sean, a 25-year-old Canadian law student, told me, “As for friends and colleagues, I would never want to [talk about mental illness]. Law school, especially the one I go to, is a very competitive environment… You are always competing directly with one another, essentially. Concurrently, I am in my final year, yet I do not have a job lined up yet… This makes me very reluctant to bring up anything of the sort to anyone.” John, a 35-year-old music teacher from Texas, felt the same. “Often I wish I could take back having told my general friend population about it,” he told me. “I find that if managers or co-workers find out about my depression, they are far less likely to consider me reliable, trustworthy, capable, or worthy of leadership roles.”

For this reason, Dr. Anestis feels that reversing stigma surrounding mental illness is a vital step in reducing suicides. “The best treatments for suicidal behaviors aren’t to isolate [people with suicidal thoughts], take them out of employment, and make them feel less connected to others,” he says. “So in an ideal world, you would make available an opportunity to get treatment without impacting your work status. Nobody has shown me evidence that says people experiencing [suicidal] ideation are less capable of doing their jobs.” Dr. Anestis emphasized that out-patient therapies, which can remain unknown to employers, are very effective at treating suicidal depression.

Preventing suicide requires a web of support: adequate and accessible mental healthcare, employment provisions that protect employees struggling with mental health problems, and, perhaps least often acknowledged, a society that is willing to express honest concern for people in pain.

One study found that simple follow-up postcards sent to patients admitted to hospitals for self-poisoning helped reduce readmissions. Dr. Anestis isn’t surprised by the finding: “We’re social creatures,” he says. “We’re looking for any way to connect.” Reaching out to people suffering from depression and including them in the life of society, from family, to friendship, to employment, might be one of the most significant tools we have in preventing tragic loss.

In cases like Lubitz’s, it is hard to strike a proper balance between holding a person responsible for what they have done and taking into account factors, like severe depression, that may have mitigated their judgment. So it is worth being clear: Lubitz is guilty of his crime, and the realities of depression and suicidality are worth considering, not to tidy up his reputation, but to help establish a safer, more conscientious world for those left behind. It is the best we can do.