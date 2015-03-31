Biles was born 15 months later, on March 14, 1997. She was too young for London, but has won nine world championship medals in two years. She dominates every competition she enters. At the Jesolo meet where Douglas began her comeback, Biles won almost everything. She won the all-around by a massive margin, and she qualified in first place for the finals in every single event. Biles opted not to compete in bars finals, likely to rest, but won the other three. Despite her record, though, if Biles isn’t able to hang on for 18 more months—which, in gymnast terms, is forever—she'll miss her chance for Wheaties-box fame.

"I'm stronger than I was last time around," Douglas said late last year, when asked about training for the 2016 Olympics. "When I'm tumbling, I'm like, 'Wow. This is so much easier than before.'" Douglas, now 19, is more muscular and a few inches taller she was in 2012. (In the GIF above, via this Tumblr, she's doing one of the most difficult skills on beam, a back tuck with a full twist. It looks just as good as it did in 2012.)

This is very unusual in women’s gymnastics. The most talented kids, the ones with Olympic potential, start getting really good as tweens. By that time, they’re training crazy hours—some of them are home schooled and do two intense workouts a day. There’s one thing they can’t control, however: The gifts that the “puberty fairy,” as the gymternet calls it, will bring. Maybe she’ll bring more strength. Or maybe a few inches in height. Or maybe huge boobs. Gymnastics teaches one of the most important lessons of womanhood: Your competition is mostly younger and thinner than you.

Any significant physical change screws up a gymnast’s game. More weight means you need to be stronger to jump high enough to flip around without landing on your head. More height makes it worse, because you flip more slowly. I’ve just started taking adult gymnastics classes, and now that I’m eight inches taller, when I do back flips, I feel like I’m moving in slow motion—even though the ground is still moving in regular motion, towards my face. In 2008, American Nastia Liukin won the all-around gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. In 2012, she tried to come back. She was taller, and she looked exhausted. She fell on her best event, bars, and that was the end of her career.