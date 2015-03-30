We still see the kind of overt sexism Hill described in cases like the one brought against the country's largest jeweler last year, or even the suit brought against McDonald’s in January. But it has become far less common than in Hill's day. In its place is a glass ceiling constructed of closed networks, unconscious bias, subtle jabs, and even good intentions gone wrong.

As is clear from the outcome of Pao's case, this form of systemic sexism is even more difficult to prove. Many women today feel reconciled to just living with it—or, worse but perhaps even more common, have a hard time putting their finger on what went wrong and conclude it must be their fault. The line between what professional women have to do to succeed and what barriers emerge from others' prejudices is too often blurry and impossible to discern when you're the one trying to avoid or scale those barriers. Some of the things we’ve been asking ourselves: Did I fail to get promoted because the male bosses are inclined to see my ambition as unflattering aggression that they reward in men or am I just not asking for it in the right way? Are my ideas being overlooked because my manager encourages and rewards men who talk over me in meetings, or am I just not speaking up for myself enough?

Pao answered these questions by laying the blame at her employer's feet. Her answer has already encouraged other women in her field to come to the same conclusion and take the same action. In the weeks while Pao's lawsuit was at trial, Former Facebook employee Chia Hong brought a suit against the social media giant alleging that she was discriminated against for being a woman when told to spend more time at home with her kids, asked to organize office parties while no men were given such tasks, harassed, and then ultimately pushed out when she complained. Then just days later, Tina Huang filed a suit against Twitter alleging that the company uses a secretive, subjective promotions process that results in men getting moved ahead and women kept back.

These cases make the same statement that Pao's did: The sexism may be subtle, but it is no less wrong. This, hopefully, will be the ultimate legacy of Pao’s lawsuit. We may put laws on the books protecting women's right to equal treatment at work, but the laws must be tested, and the cultural status quo needs to be challenged until it changes. Additionally, women have to become aware of their rights and firms have to shift the way they view their responsibilities. As attorney Michelle Caiola has told me, "Whenever a sexual harassment lawsuit gets a lot of media attention...that's what starts the cultural shift." The same should now be true of the biases that block working women trying to climb up the ladder.

Pao isn't the first woman to take on tech's toxic masculinity. Last year, Whitney Wolfe sued her former cofounders at Tinder for allegedly edging her out and harassing her after a relationship with one of them went sour. But the media frenzy around Pao is what gives it its power.

It's also not just about tech. Yes, it's dominated by men—Facebook and Twitter, for example, have tech teams that are 85 percent and 90 percent male, respectively, and executive teams that are 77 percent and 79 percent male—but men still hold an inordinate amount of power in pretty much all of today's workplaces. At the largest American companies, the very top is 75 percent male.



For those numbers to budge, something big has to change. Laws can only get so far. The culture has to significantly shift, and it won't do that until more women like Pao give it a hard shove.