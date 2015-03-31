Fierce opponent to Republicans on health care reform

Indeed, to Republicans who opposed Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act of 2010, Reid went out of his way to compare them to earlier obstructionists of groundbreaking civil rights legislation in the 1950s and 1960s. “Instead of joining us on the right side of history,” he thundered, “all the Republicans can come up with is, ‘slow down, stop everything, let’s start over.’ If you think you’ve heard these excuses before, you’re right.”

He had even harsher things to say about former President George W. Bush, whom he once likened to “a loser.” He was a vocal and persistent critic of Bush’s Iraq War policies, which he claimed were ineffectual and leading to an inevitable American military defeat in the Middle East. “This war is lost,” he said.

Needless to say, this kind of rhetoric did not go over well with pro-war supporters like John McCain, his Republican Senate colleague from Arizona. “It seems to me Senator Reid has lost all sense of priority,” McCain said.

Reid was no Lyndon Johnson

Alas, Reid will never be confused with Lyndon Johnson, the great Democratic Senate majority leader of the 1950s. The tall and physically imposing Texan employed what became known as “The Treatment,” an intoxicating mixture of guile, stubborn persistence, country charm, and sheer physical force that psychologically bent would-be political opponents to his will. “Its velocity was breathtaking, and it was all in one direction,” noted the journalists Rowland Evans and Robert Novak. Johnson:

moved in close, his face a scant millimeter from its target, his eyes widening and narrowing, his eyebrows rising and falling. From his pockets poured clippings, memos, statistics. Mimicry, humor and the genius of analogy made The Treatment an almost hypnotic experience and rendered the target stunned and helpless.

Reid lacked such deft Machiavellian gifts, but he has had his moments. During his tenure as Majority Leader, he helped push through comprehensive Wall Street financial reform with the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010, which placed greater accountability and federal regulatory oversight on our nation’s biggest financial institutions. He also ensured the passage of an $800 billion economic stimulus bill that Obama lobbied for in the early days of his administration to offset the worst effects of the 2008 financial panic. “I know how to dance, I know how to fight,” the former amateur boxer once said. He seemed to do more of the latter on Capitol Hill, however.