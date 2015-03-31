The second problem is that artists often don’t have control over their music. The record label does. This is the big caveat about thinking of Tidal as a worker co-op. If the artist wants to provide an exclusive “window” to Tidal, the label must sign off on that plan. There’s no reason to think that most labels will do that. Jay Z, with his record label Roc Nation, has an advantage here. He can give artists permission in advance to launch their new music exclusively on Tidal, which is why it’s no surprise that some of the artists—Calvin Harris and Rihanna—who have initially signed on are Roc Nation clients. But as Tidal tries to expand and must attract artists from other record labels, Jay Z will face a big question: Will those labels agree to launch music exclusively on Tidal? I’m skeptical, especially when other streaming services have more than 100 times as many active users. In the end, the record labels remain in control.

Finally, it’s not clear how far this worker-ownership will extend. If the original 16 artists each received a 3 percent stake in Tidal, that’s nearly half the company already disbursed. Presumably, Jay Z intends to keep a large chunk as well. If Jay Z intends to allow all artists an ownership stake in Tidal, how much will less famous artists receive? I don’t expect those details to become public, at least not anytime soon. But it’s an important consideration. If Tidal ends up mostly owned by global music icons and leaves behind thousands of other artists, then it will not ensure artists are fairly compensated for their work. It’ll just be a way for the richest artists to get even richer.

Still, if the main problem with Tidal is that it unequally distributes profits, it will have succeeded. In that situation, the company would have both accumulated a big subscription base and made significant profits from those users. The latter point is far harder than it sounds. Streaming music services like Spotify are struggling to improve their profits even as the number of users grows rapidly. The real profits are instead flowing to the record labels.

Ultimately, Jay Z has set his sights on the wrong target. It’s not companies like Spotify that are preventing music artists from receiving their just rewards. It’s the record labels—and there’s nothing inherent about Tidal that will break the record labels’ stranglehold on the industry. Why does Jay Z think he’ll be able to succeed in doing what Spotify and other streaming services have failed to do? There’s no question that he has shown great savvy and success in the music business, but perhaps it’s going to his head.

This piece originally listed Jay Z’s wife as Rihanna. His wife is Beyonce.