A Republican Governor Is Leading the Country's Most Successful Prison Reform

With all of this quantifiable progress in Georgia, it’s no wonder that the day before we spoke, Deal gave the keynote lunch speech at the summit on criminal justice reform co-hosted last Thursday by figures from across the partisan spectrum: former House Speaker Newt Gingrich; political consultant Donna Brazile; Rebuild the Dream founder Van Jones, a former Obama environmental adviser; and Pat Nolan, the director of the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform. Deal spoke between David Simon, creator of the classic HBO series “The Wire,” and Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison—and somehow managed to deliver remarks that stood out the most. He broke down the major initiatives that the Georgia Council on Criminal Justice Reform has been focused on since the spring of 2011, when he signed a bill to create the special council during his first few months in office. After sharing the dramatic results he was seeing in Georgia, Deal began crying as he discussed drug court graduations. His oldest son is a drug court judge in Georgia, and that system’s success in changing people’s lives is what first prompted Deal’s interest in statewide criminal justice reform.

At the summit, Deal recalled bringing up criminal justice reform during his first state of the state. “A lot of people said that’s not a topic that a Republican governor ought to be talking about,” he said. It was a pressing and perplexing problem, as Georgia was the tenth most populous state in the country at the time, and yet had the fourth largest incarcerated population. “I would address an audience like this: ‘Do you realize that one out of every 13 Georgians is under some kind of correctional supervision?’” Deal said last week at the summit. “They would sit there with their mouths open… start looking around the table trying to figure out who at the table is under correctional supervision.”

Between 1990 and 2011, Georgia’s prison population had doubled to nearly 56,000, and was expected to continue growing—a situation described as “unsustainable” by Jessica Jackson, co-founder of Dream Corps’s program #cut50, which is working to reduce the incarcerated population by 50 percent. In his summit remarks, Deal recalled being told early in his first gubernatorial term that the state needed to build two more juvenile facilities and two more adult facilities, that the state’s inmate population was estimated to increase by 8 percent over the next five years, and that the Georgia Council on Criminal Reform estimated the projected cost of expanding the state’s prison capacity to be $264 million. Naturally, Deal asked about the state’s recidivism rate. He was told that one out of every three adult inmates was back within three years or less. For juvenile inmates, one in two came back, often as adult offenders. Given that seven out of ten inmates didn’t have a high school diploma or a GED, Deal recalled thinking, “They have no diploma, no marketable skills, and have been associating with hardened criminals—it’s a wonder we don’t have a higher rate of recidivism.”

States are often called laboratories of democracy, and Deal was determined to experiment with criminal justice reform in what he calls “the laboratory of Georgia” by combining a number of policy and reform initiatives simultaneously. When I asked Deal if the Special Council looked to any other states for models, he said there weren’t any previous models. “We knew Texas had made some reforms, but this was of our own initiative,” he told me. “What will it take and how can we make it work?”

“Because it has had a disproportionately high incarceration rate, because it’s in the South, because it’s Republican,” Holcomb said, “people aren’t expecting criminal justice reform to come out of states with those characteristics.” But Georgia has indeed become what she calls “a leader state.” Reddy agrees. “Georgia, in some ways, had no where to go but up,” he said, “[but] they did do some noteworthy, impressive things that other states that are in a better situation could learn from.”

Jackson was unequivocal in her praise of Georgia’s reforms, which she called particularly innovative. “In terms of the national political context,” she said, “federal elected officials and legislators in other states should be looking to places like Georgia as examples and test cases that prove we can safely and smartly reduce incarceration.” Deal couldn’t agree more. “We certainly don’t have a corner on the market,” he told me. In the meantime, he says that Georgia will “continue to flesh out [the] reforms already in place,” and cited sentencing reform and expanding in the juvenile arena as top priorities.

Reddy noted Georgia’s swelling population—it’s now the eighth most populous state in the country—and what he called its status as a major conservative state, the most significant after Texas and Florida. “Georgia is a real, genuine success story,” he said. “What they do really makes a difference and will be looked at by other states and other conservatives across the nation.”

Even those conservatives who see prison and sentencing reform as primarily a liberal priority? He added, “The people who implemented these reforms, like Deal, would not consider them progressive. You could view these reforms as progressive or conservative or technocratic.” However you’d label them, they’re working.