In Wisconsin, Food Assistance Is No Longer Free

When the state legislature passed the nutrition assistance work requirements in 2013, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau offered the sobering estimate that as much as half of the state’s eligible able-bodied adults without dependents would be rendered ineligible for benefits. The report said that “the short-term effects would likely be to reduce federally funded benefits that are currently available to a significant number of state residents with low income and who rely on these benefits to support a basic need.” In total, the report estimated that the requirements would force the state to forfeit about $72 million in federal dollars (because nutrition assistance is federally funded, and the administrative costs are split between the state and federal coffers). In exchange, the state would bar more than 31,000 people who live below or barely above the poverty line from receiving an average of $191 per month to buy food that the federal government had made available to them.

The report wasn’t the only alarm bell. The state has already seen how this might play out, having tested out work requirements in Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties since last July. All three are nestled south of Milwaukee and had an estimated 5,413 nutrition assistance beneficiaries eligible for work requirements in 2013. Five months after the work requirements were enacted—which means only the second month past the three-month grace period—more than 700 people had lost their food stamps, Department of Health Services representative Claire Yunker said. The state declined to provide data from more recent months, but it’s likely that the attrition rate continued apace, with more than 300 additional people kicked off each month. “It’s disorganized down there,” Tussler said. Unlike in Milwaukee, where the Hunger Task Force provides centralized assistance to the poor, residents in those counties only have access to a patchwork of charities. One food bank director I contacted hadn’t realized that work requirements had been affecting her visitors. Now that the requirements have been rolled out across the state, the results in these three counties will be magnified.

There’s hope amid the march of sad statistics. Built into the requirements is a mile-wide loophole that carves out exemptions for all sorts of reasons: An able-bodied adult without dependents who is caring for a child or incapacitated person—even if that person doesn’t live with the food-stamp recipient—can receive a pass. A note from a doctor or social worker note stating that the person on nutrition assistance is unable to work makes them exempt, too. Same with those receiving unemployment compensation, in an alcohol or drug treatment program, or enrolled in higher education classes. Tussler has capitalized on that loophole, distributing flyers at her food bank that list potential exemptions. She also proposed to work with the state in printing information about the requirements on the sides of paper bags that are distributed at food shelters, but she said Wisconsin officials weren’t interested.