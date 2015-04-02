Harry Reid Tried to Compliment Hillary Clinton, But Stereotyped Women Instead

In an interview this week with New York Times reporter Adam Nagourney, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid offered what might be called the Melvin Konner case for a Hillary Clinton presidency:

He called Mrs. Clinton, the secretary of state under Mr. Obama, the obvious favorite to win the presidency, for one overwhelming reason: "This is the time for a woman to run." "Women and some men, like me, if they are anything like me," he said, "they have come to the realization that women have qualities that we’ve been lacking in America for a long time, to be the leader of the country." "Women are much more patient," Mr. Reid said. "They can be, if they are pushed the wrong way, combative, but they are not combative. A lot of we men are combative just by nature."



These are—to put it mildly—far from the worst things anyone’s ever said, or wanted to say, about Clinton. But they’re also not comments about Clinton herself, exactly. Reid wasn’t claiming that Clinton has given any evidence of patience, or whichever other “qualities,” just that because she’s a woman, she’ll somehow exude all of this, and appeal to voters who think the White House needs a feminine touch. Given remarks Clinton herself made this past December about women’s special coalition-building abilities, her camp may even encourage this sort of talk.

There’s nothing wrong with citing Clinton’s gender as a reason she should be president. But the argument for a female president—and more women in positions of power generally, in and out of politics—isn't that women are more nurturing or cooperative. It’s not because, if a woman were in charge of this country, there’d be no more wars, just cupcakes and Pinterest. It’s because of issues of fairness and representation.

The fairness argument is straightforward enough: If one accepts that unfair obstacles have kept women out of the White House, the election of a female president would be a step in the right direction.