Lean Back: What Sheryl Sandberg Gets Wrong About Success

I recently interviewed Scott Fearon, a renowned hedge fund manager whose $100 million fund, since its inception 25 years ago, has roundly beat the S&P and has suffered only a single down year. I talked with Fearon about a compelling but overlooked element in his new book Dead Companies Walking—the Type A personalities and college athletes and general extroverts who are routinely recruited by leading financial firms often make the worst money managers. By specifically seeking the loners and quiet ones, Fearon has found enormous and sustained success: a quarter century of outsized returns at his fund. “Morgan [Stanley] or Goldman [Sachs] never would have hired a young Warren Buffet or Peter Lynch,” he told me, referencing the error in the industry’s conventional wisdom. “They weren’t hard charging or aggressive enough.”

For Fearon, a red flag he looks for in corporate management are executives—specifically CEOs—with outsized personalities, who seem intent on viewing themselves above or apart from their companies. After meeting a CEO of a decidedly blue collar business, who was dressed in a lavish bespoke suit, Fearon immediately shorted the stock in his firm and ultimately made a killing. Fearon has also repeatedly made huge returns by shorting stocks of companies—such as JC Penney—that were run by absentee CEOs. (In JC Penney’s instance, former CEO Ron Johnson insisted on living in California though the company is based in Texas.) Larry Cunningham, professor at George Washington University Law School and an authority on corporate governance, concurred. “The absentee CEO is a relatively rare breed and the instances I recall would seem invariably and intuitively to be warning signs, grounds for shorting indeed.”

Vaynerchuk specifically, and a few others in the self-branding space offer some useful advice. The problem is this advice, which will work fabulously for some but is at best a distraction and at worst a disaster for others, has taken hold of the zeitgeist. It’s important to note that the Invisibles I met with were not meek. They don’t hide in the back of the office. They do recognize there are times when one needs to step forward. But they ascended to the top of their fields with a more collectivist attitude—anathema to the individualist, cult of personality model that dominates discourse today. Much scholarly research—including the work of famed Wharton professor Adam Grant which highlights the success of altruistic workers, and the traits of first-rate executives that legendary business writer Jim Collins calls Level 5 leaders, to name just two examples—supports this notion; with the right approach, quiet excellence does get noticed and rewarded.