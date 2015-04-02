Lean Back: What Sheryl Sandberg Gets Wrong About Success

Not everyone should lean in. In recent years, a groundswell of business literature has touted the benefits of advocating for oneself in the workplace. Broadly, much of this advice centers on removing inhibitions and overcoming timidity, and, perhaps as the baseline of it all, making sure you stand out. But something crucial has been largely missing from the conversation amid the cheery can-do-ism espoused by the movement’s support meetings, keynotes, and blog posts: Not all of us are capable of redlining our engines around the clock to promote and brand ourselves. It’s not in everyone’s nature to shout over others in a brainstorming session, or to send out self-congratulatory emails, or to continually seek to raise their profile.

In March I participated in a debate on the merits and drawbacks of self-promotion with Gary Vaynerchuk. He's the multimillionaire founder of a wine e-commerce site and of a social media branding agency with 400 employees and blue chip clients like GE and Unilever. Gary V (as he’s often called) radiates charisma and manic energy, and has made a name for himself by evangelizing promotion and self-branding online. During the debate, he was careful to explain that people can’t only concentrate on their brand. They also need to have something valuable to offer—the steak behind the sizzle, as he referred to it. But what many of his acolytes and the media seem to focus on is being like Gary V: Sizzle. Loudly.

Similarly, Sheryl Sandberg, a billionaire executive with limitless resources and social capital, argues that women in particular should “Lean In” and push back against the boys club of big business. Yet Sandberg, Vaynerchuk, and other superstars of their ilk—anomalous Ultra-Type As, hyper ambitious over-performing extroverts seemingly born to work a room—are only slightly more common than a purple unicorn. What if you’re passionate about your work and have ambitions, but for whatever reason don’t fit the profile of someone inclined to “Crush It” as Gary V’s bestseller is called (or at least not so noisily)?

For my book Invisibles, I spent two years meeting with highly accomplished professionals from a variety of industries, who've succeeded through self-effacement and by not overly promoting themselves. Despite a wide range of fields—from an elite interpreter at the UN to a structural engineer on many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers—I found that their success was consistently due to certain traits that they all shared, the primary characteristic being ambivalence toward recognition. Contrary to the prevailing advice, this group of people didn’t seek attention for themselves. How did they succeed?