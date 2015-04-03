The Yemen Conflict Isn't a Sectarian War—Yet

Adam Baron, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations who reported from Yemen for several years, agrees that sectarianism has not been a driving factor in Yemen’s domestic power struggles. “There has always been some sectarian element to the conflict, but it's been comparatively minor when it comes to fueling the current morass,” he said in an email. Over the last several decades, Saudi behavior in northern Yemen—where most Zaydis live—played a significant role in the rise of the Houthis. To spread their influence in the Arabian Peninsula, the Saudis started supporting conservative Wahhabi/Salafi schools and mosques, provoking a Zaydi revivalist response. Baron said that “the import of sectarian, hardline Sunni ideologies had a part in birthing the Houthi movement … even if the Houthi movement has long ago moved to transcend the sectarian identity of its leaders.”

But the more the Saudi coalition treats the Houthis—who, it should be noted, have been fighting in alliance with Saleh-loyal Sunni military units and tribesman—like Iranian proxies, the greater the chance this conflict will turn into a protracted sectarian war. While few analysts believe Iran has any direct control over the Houthis, it has provided financial support and military training. Last month, the Iranians promised them a year’s supply of oil. If the Saudi coalition continues to seek a military solution to a political problem, Houthi reliance on Iran could increase and turn a largely domestic conflict into another regional battleground. According to Day, the Saudi-led intervention could be the catalyst which changes Yemen’s “mild” sectarianism. “I worry about Yemen changing permanently in its character, but I don't think we have yet crossed that point of no return.”

There are precedents here. Perhaps the most familiar example of the self-fulfilling nature of these sectarian narratives is the U.S. handling of Iraq after the overthrow of President Saddam Hussein. As journalist Nir Rosen has argued, the Coalition Provisional Authority’s treatment of Iraqi people as minority groups to be pitted against one another contributed to the various communities’ divisions and the bloody Sunni-Shia civil war in 2006 and 2007. Now, Iraq is dominated by ISIS and Iranian-backed Shiite militias.

Ultimately, it is not Saudi Arabia, Iran, or their ideologies, but the Yemeni people who are the real losers in this conflict. They have been tweeting with the hashtag #KefayaWar—Enough War—as civilian deaths mount. The conflict has disrupted food shipments to the country, which is heavily dependent on imports. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that Yemen is on the “verge of total collapse.”

“Rather than talking about the blame game when we talk about Iran and Saudi Arabia fighting each other, there are millions of people stuck between these names,” Yemeni analyst Sama'a Al-Hamdani said at a briefing Thursday hosted by the National Council on U.S.-Arabs Relations. “How can you curb an ideology by launching airstrikes against the people?”