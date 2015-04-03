The Yemen Conflict Isn't a Sectarian War—Yet

But viewing the conflict in Yemen through this narrow sectarian prism oversimplifies the complex political landscape within Yemen. More importantly, framing the conflict in terms of Sunni vs. Shia can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. In the current cold war going on in the Middle East, between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran, it could force armed actors to entrench themselves further on one side of the divide.

The Houthis practice a form of Shiite Islam—Zaydism—that exists almost exclusively in Yemen and is closer to Sunni Islam than the Twelver Shiism dominant in Iran. Most Yemeni Sunnis belong to a branch known as Shafii. Stephen W. Day, a Yemen expert and author of Regionalism and Rebellion in Yemen, argues that the conflict is defined mostly by regional and tribal divisions within Yemen. “Across history the Zaydi-Shafii distinction is actually a regional political division between influential groups in mountain highlands on one hand, and all others,” Day said. “Yemenis in all regions ... feel that current fighting has less to do with Zaydi-Shafii than traditional highland mountain people asserting their dominance over others.”

Adam Baron, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations who reported from Yemen for several years, agrees that sectarianism has not been a driving factor in Yemen’s domestic power struggles. “There has always been some sectarian element to the conflict, but it's been comparatively minor when it comes to fueling the current morass,” he said in an email. Over the last several decades, Saudi behavior in northern Yemen—where most Zaydis live—played a significant role in the rise of the Houthis. To spread their influence in the Arabian Peninsula, the Saudis started supporting conservative Wahhabi/Salafi schools and mosques, provoking a Zaydi revivalist response. Baron said that “the import of sectarian, hardline Sunni ideologies had a part in birthing the Houthi movement … even if the Houthi movement has long ago moved to transcend the sectarian identity of its leaders.”