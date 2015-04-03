The March Jobs Report Was Surprising in Two Ways—One Good, One Bad

This report becomes more concerning if you factor in other recent economic data. U.S. manufacturing has slowed for five months in a row, retail sales declined 0.6 percent in February, and GDP growth in the final quarter of 2014 was revised to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.2 percent, below expectations of 2.4 percent. In other words, economists were already fearful that the economy had faced a setback. The March jobs report will only add to that trepidation.

What does this mean for policymakers? Most importantly, it should reinforce the need for the Federal Reserve to show patience in raising interest rates above zero. Many economists think that first rate hike could come as early as June. But that would be a mistake. The underlying economic data has been weak, inflation is still muted and the downside risks that economy could slow are growing. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, for instance, has said that the strengthening of the dollar could hurt exports. Meanwhile, the Eurozone is still on edge as Greece tries to work out a deal with its creditors and the Middle East is increasingly unstable as Yemen borders on the brink of a civil war.

All of this sounds pretty negative for the economy. Still, it’s important to not get too pessimistic. The U.S. economy has a lot going for it right now. Gas prices are still low. Job growth, with the exception of this report, has been strong. And we’re already seeing anecdotal evidence that the tightening labor market has required employers to raise their wages. On Wednesday, McDonald’s was the latest company to make such a move.