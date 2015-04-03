The March Jobs Report Was Surprising in Two Ways—One Good, One Bad

There was some other good news in the rest of the report as well. A more expansive measure of the unemployment rate that includes part-time workers and workers who are too discouraged to search for work fell from 11.0 percent to 10.9 percent. And the number of long-term unemployed declined from 2.71 million to 2.56—a significant drop.

This report becomes more concerning if you factor in other recent economic data. U.S. manufacturing has slowed for five months in a row, retail sales declined 0.6 percent in February, and GDP growth in the final quarter of 2014 was revised to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.2 percent, below expectations of 2.4 percent. In other words, economists were already fearful that the economy had faced a setback. The March jobs report will only add to that trepidation.

What does this mean for policymakers? Most importantly, it should reinforce the need for the Federal Reserve to show patience in raising interest rates above zero. Many economists think that first rate hike could come as early as June. But that would be a mistake. The underlying economic data has been weak, inflation is still muted and the downside risks that economy could slow are growing. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, for instance, has said that the strengthening of the dollar could hurt exports. Meanwhile, the Eurozone is still on edge as Greece tries to work out a deal with its creditors and the Middle East is increasingly unstable as Yemen borders on the brink of a civil war.

All of this sounds pretty negative for the economy. Still, it’s important to not get too pessimistic. The U.S. economy has a lot going for it right now. Gas prices are still low. Job growth, with the exception of this report, has been strong. And we’re already seeing anecdotal evidence that the tightening labor market has required employers to raise their wages. On Wednesday, McDonald’s was the latest company to make such a move.

In fact, it seems far likelier that we’re on the brink of widespread wage growth for millions of Americans than an economic slowdown. In other words, this report may look bad—and it is bad—but it’s not necessarily an accurate representation of the economy. If the data continues to come in poorly in the spring and summer, then policymakers should become much more concerned. But right now, it's nowhere near time to panic.