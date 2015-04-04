Paying College Players Would Ruin What Makes March Madness Great

The moral arc of the NCAA, meanwhile, is slowly bending toward a more reasonable economic model. Trouble is, it's going to give us more tournaments like this one, in which established powers have even greater advantages over the runts. “This is the first time in nearly 25 years that the entire field except for one team can be considered the underdog,” New York Times sports columnist William C. Rhoden wrote about the Wildcats' chances. We may not see another run like 2015 Kentucky for a while, but the NCAA's upper middle class and its Division I-percenters are positioned to put future tournaments well beyond the reach of the plebes.

The culprit is payments to players, an idea that's astonishingly overdue. Starting next year, schools from the “Power Five” athletic conferences—the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, and the Southeastern Conference—will start offering their players stipends, worth up to 10 percent of the cost of attending those schools, to help cover players' basic living expenses. If you're looking for an underdog to cheer this weekend, you're stuck with Michigan State, which as a Big Ten school, is flush with resources every year. The real underdogs of college basketball—say, like the 2012 versions of Lehigh and Norfolk State, who as No. 15 seeds blew up Missouri, Duke, and your bracket—are going to fall even further behind in the hunt for talent.

On the bright side, big-school athletes next semester can order pizza and put a bit of gas in their cars. Other Division I athletes can expect more Ramen noodles and losing. I ran this scenario by Murray Sperber, a University of California-Berkeley professor who specializes in cultural studies of sports in education and who wrote How Big-Time College Sports is Crippling Undergraduate Education. “Your analysis of what will happen with stipends seems absolutely right to me,” Sperber said in an email. “As far as the Haves of NCAA schools are concerned: the rich should get richer and the Have Nots—the poor—can go to hell.”