Paying College Players Would Ruin What Makes March Madness Great

If you're the sort of basketball fan who also swooned for trickle-down economics, boy, does the NCAA have a Final Four on tap for you. The rag-tag story of the bunch is a Michigan State team that has been to the Final Four a ridiculous seven times since 1999. In the three other regions, the No. 1 seeds all advanced, only the fifth time ever so many top teams have made it this far. The Kentucky Wildcats are still the heavy favorites over Duke and Wisconsin; the Wildcats, in fact, have thundered through the entire season undefeated, the only team ever to win 38 games without a loss, and counting. They've won ten games by at least 30 points. They're stocked, per coach John Calipari's wont, with a roster of future pros. The junior varsity NBA team in Lexington, the richest of the college sports rich, has been threatened in its championship run so far only by the upstarts at Notre Dame, another royal name in American sport.

For all the flagrant inequity in the NCAA's model—never on greater display than during the fizzy pomp of its flagship event, the men's basketball championship—the tournament tends at least to level the field better than this. The Cinderellas are largely why fans put up with the dubious ethics of the sport: players earning zero dollars while the NCAA auctions off the television rights to the tune of $11 billion over 14 years. It's gross, and we know it. Then some gotta-check-a-map school like Butler in 2010 or Virginia Commonwealth in 2011 or George Mason in 2006 reels off four or five wins, and all is momentarily forgiven. It feels like justice served.

The moral arc of the NCAA, meanwhile, is slowly bending toward a more reasonable economic model. Trouble is, it's going to give us more tournaments like this one, in which established powers have even greater advantages over the runts. “This is the first time in nearly 25 years that the entire field except for one team can be considered the underdog,” New York Times sports columnist William C. Rhoden wrote about the Wildcats' chances. We may not see another run like 2015 Kentucky for a while, but the NCAA's upper middle class and its Division I-percenters are positioned to put future tournaments well beyond the reach of the plebes.

The culprit is payments to players, an idea that's astonishingly overdue. Starting next year, schools from the “Power Five” athletic conferences—the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, and the Southeastern Conference—will start offering their players stipends, worth up to 10 percent of the cost of attending those schools, to help cover players' basic living expenses. If you're looking for an underdog to cheer this weekend, you're stuck with Michigan State, which as a Big Ten school, is flush with resources every year. The real underdogs of college basketball—say, like the 2012 versions of Lehigh and Norfolk State, who as No. 15 seeds blew up Missouri, Duke, and your bracket—are going to fall even further behind in the hunt for talent.