Don't Take Kevin Spacey's Reckless Investment Advice

In March, E-Trade, the financial services company that offers Americans low rates to personally trade stocks, launched a new advertisement (which has run both on TV and the web) with horrific investment advice.

The 30-second commercial shows a bearded man walking through the streets with his wife, who begins to notice that all other passing men have facial hair too. “You, my friend, have recognized when a trend has reached critical mass,” says a coffee-holding Kevin Spacey, appearing out of nowhere. “Yes, when others focus on one thing, you see what’s coming next. You see opportunity. That’s what a Type-E does.” Suddenly, the wife notices a clean-shaven man exiting a barbershop. Clearly, the ad insinuates, beards are going out of style—and she’s the first to notice.

“With E-Trade’s investing insights center, you can spot trends before they become trendy,” a voiceover says. Don’t do this. The average American is terrible at picking stocks. It’s almost impossible to spot trends before they become trendy—unless you have a huge industry research department, like the banks and hedge funds on the other side of these trades. And even then, they generally are terrible at picking stocks.

Instead, you should invest your money in a low-fee mutual fund. If you really want to purchase stocks yourself, create a diversified portfolio and if you can, don’t touch it. The stock market generally goes up over time, so such a portfolio will slowly grow. But don’t bet on individual stocks.