Why Wal-Mart's CEO Didn't Stand By While Arkansas Attacked Gay Rights

One of the best political writers in Arkansas, John Brummett, hit on a similar thought in his column last week:

[T]here are a lot of people around the country—powerful people—who do not approve of that kind of discrimination and who will now view Arkansas as unreconstructed from 1957. I remember when I was a boy, a strange one. I'd study an atlas that, beyond the maps, listed Census data for all the cities and counties and states. And I remember wondering why my Arkansas was the only state to lose population from 1950 to 1960. I now understand that it happened because we discriminated famously in that decade and people around the country eschewed us, and we lost business, and our people had to flee.

Once in a while, big business bothers to notice human beings and to grasp that the better we all live, the more money we make, the happier we are. Then, the safer the world is, in point of fact, for business. It's a national disgrace that we even have to have this discussion, of deciding not to shame and shun gay people or transgendered people. But here we are, so we must. It's an even greater shame that when Indiana passed its ostensible hate speech into law, it took the likes of Apple, the NCAA, and Eli Lilly to stand up for basic human rights.

"During the Indiana conversation, Wal-Mart didn't step up," Charles Fishman, a reporter and the author of The Wal-Mart Effect, told me. "But they did about Arkansas. Wal-Mart considers itself emblematic of Arkansas, and I think Wal-Mart takes a kind of Arkansas patriotism."

In a sense, Fishman said, this is a recent development. Sam Walton, the company's founder and compass well after his death in 1992, was notoriously focused on the bottom line—why, he reasoned, would the company even formulate an opinion on matters that didn't directly affect sales? The company's behavior has changed, Fishman told me, though its reputation has followed more slowly. During the past decade its sustainability campaign has emboldened it to seek a higher public profile. There Wal-Mart, like so many companies, found the intersection of cold profit motive—investing in solar at its sprawling stores has allowed the company to slash energy costs—and a project whose public profile could only enhance the company's image.

The economic benefit of sticking up for LGBT folks has an iffier payoff; silence would have been the safe move. But since McMillon took over as CEO last year, the company already has publicly weighed in on two ugly bills in Arkansas. The first, SB 202, was passed earlier in the 2015 session; it restricts cities from passing ordinances that would make LGBT people a protected class, as Eureka Springs, a small resort town about 45 minutes from Wal-Mart's headquarters that brims with a gay-friendly hippie bonhomie, did in February. Hutchinson didn't even sign that bill. Instead, he waited long enough that it took effect without him having to sully his mitts. Similarly Wal-Mart waited until the 11th hour to raise a peep in protest. Not so on HB 1228. McMillon's statement, issued during a storm (fed, no doubt, from the whirlwind that Indiana kicked up), was clearly aimed at nudging Hutchinson to do the right thing: not become the Orval Faubus of 2015.

The New York Times followed with a solid business analysis of why Wal-Mart would be prone to diving in on this particular fight. In this publication, Brian Beutler has dissected the rhetorical maze that bilious conservative Christians have allowed to overwhelm them.

In the Arkansas fight, they're wrong. Eventually they will die. Their ideas will live, in ever-fainter forms, and will need to be swatted away over and over. Such is the promise of America. Wal-Mart, Lord help us, will outlive us all. Its executives know they can't idly watch a small and small-minded state punish people for being people and tar the company's reputation by association.

I cannot believe I am saying this: Thank goodness that Wal-Mart, on this count, here, now, is bigger than Arkansas.