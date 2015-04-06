Textspeak Is Modernizing the Egnlish Language (*English)

^lol, jk!! :)

In many casual discussions of language and the internet, it’s not uncommon to hear about how such “textspeak ruins language”—how technology has made everybody lazy with their speech and writing. Major media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, the BBC, and the Daily Mail have all bemoaned the ways in which people communicate through technology.

Of course, language does change when it’s used to text or write messages on the internet. It’s even become the focus of the field of linguistics known as Computer-Mediated Communication (CMC). Although it specifies computers in its name, CMC refers to the study of interaction facilitated by technology like computers, mobile phones, and tablets.