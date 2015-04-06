Does the Black Church Need to Lead the Ferguson Movement?

“Most of us are mixed,” he said. “All this old, crazy stuff. You’re mixed with something! ‘I’m all black’; ‘I’m all white’—the devil is a liar. You got something in you!” The crowd laughed with recognition as the pastor went on to counter some particularly egregious racial stereotypes. “Stop this foolishness and this madness, OK. We’re all crazy, all right? We all have some stuff we’re working on, we’re all under construction. Stop this madness, OK? Stop this madness. Stop this madness. Stop this madness. This stuff is hurting people.”

A former NFL defensive back, Williams was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one week before last August’s killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer. As such, he may seem an unlikely person to be leading a ministry in a city that, since that day, has become the racial flashpoint of America. But he reportedly was one of the first people Mayor James Knowles III called after Brown’s death, asking for help healing the North St. Louis County community as anger and sadness swelled into a protest which was met with violent, overcompensatory opposition from law enforcement.

Should these churches be leading and guiding these protests, whether they manifest as a march, as a demonstration—or as a vote? On Tuesday Ferguson will hold its first civic elections since Brown’s death, giving residents a chance to remake their influential City Council, a decision all the more crucial in light of last month's damning Department of Justice report about the local police and courts. This Easter weekend, the question came to the fore of how involved black churches must be, going forward, when it comes to stirring up the pot of protest in Ferguson, and elsewhere.