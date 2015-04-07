What's Rand Paul's Position on Climate Change? It Depends on the Day.

Rand Paul has already taken a half-dozen different positions on climate change, all before he marked his first day officially campaigning for president.

In January, he voted yes on a Republican-sponsored resolution that “human activity contributes to climate change.” But he doesn’t want to say human activity significantly contributes, since he voted no on a Democratic resolution that same day. A year ago, the Kentucky senator was less sure of climate change science. “Anybody who's ever studied any geology knows that over periods of time, long periods of time, that the climate changes, mmkay?” he said in April 2014. “I'm not sure anybody exactly knows why.” He seemed to dispute that scientists who spend their lives studying this know what they're doing. “We have real data [for] about 100 years,” he said. “So somebody tell me what 100 years data is in an Earth that is 4.6 billion years old? My guess is that the conclusions you make from that are not conclusive.”

It’s possible he has brushed up on his fifth-grade science since last year, which would suggest Paul's ideas of how to respond likewise could have matured. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Just last month, Paul voted against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s resolution stating that Congress has a responsibility to cut pollution behind manmade climate change.