The Columbia Report on Rolling Stone's Rape Story Is Bad for Journalism

The problem with the Columbia report isn't its content. The problem is that no such report was needed, because the mistake Rolling Stone made was not subtle, complex, or hidden. Their mistake was so elemental it has a name: The Story Too Good To Check. Sophomores in Journalism 101 learn about it by their midterm exams. Cub reporters are told “If your mother says she loves you, check it out.” The classic play The Front Page joked about it almost a century ago.

The Story Too Good To Check happens at the intersection of journalism's two imperatives: Be truthful, and be interesting. This doesn't provide a lot of room to operate—almost everything that's true is boring and almost everything that's interesting is false. There’s an asymmetry in the profession, however; journalists are expected to be truthful, but they are rewarded for being interesting. It is into that asymmetry that “A Rape On Campus” fell.

There is enormous public demand for unbelievable believable stories. Storytellers fill that gap, and the job of fact-checkers and editors—the saddest, most essential job in the entire profession—is to discover and remove assertions that are unbelievable not because they are astonishing, but because they are wrong. Even seasoned professionals screw this up. The New York Times published Jayson Blair’s bogus reporting. Oprah sold James Frey's fabricated life story to her audience as the real deal. “This American Life” aired Mike Daisey's monologue on Apple and Chinese manufacturing as if the show had fact-checked it. This magazine allowed Stephen Glass to invent story after story.