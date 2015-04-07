The Columbia Report on Rolling Stone's Rape Story Is Bad for Journalism

So when you publish The Story That's Too Good To Check, what do you do? You publish a post mortem. This too is an old pattern; there is a long history of this sort of retrospection, a genre that might be called A Serious Look at How We Did That Bone-Headed Thing. Time magazine ran a review of Philip Elmer-Dewitt's being hoodwinked by an undergrad posing as a researcher. Oprah had James Frey on her show to browbeat him. The New Republic issued a review of Stephen Glass's output, finding he'd falsified as many as half of his stories. Ira Glass devoted an entire episode to castigating Mike Daisey.

The contents of these reports are often quite good reporting, laying bare the faults of the individuals and the process, by way of coming to the foregone conclusion that something went terribly wrong. The function of these reports, however, is to absorb blame. A failure of fact-checking is made up for by after-the-fact checking. The ideal report makes the process by which the failure unfolded so complex and even interesting that its very publication begins the rehabilitation of the organization whose failure occasioned the need for the report in the first place.

If opprobrium can be spread around enough, the org chart can stay intact—if everyone is to blame, or, even better, if “the process” failed, then the organization can argue that what is needed is learning, rather than anybody losing their job. The easiest place to heap the blame, of course, is on the source. When “This American Life” ran its hour-long followup, Glass noted that his organization didn't seriously check Daisey's story, which amounted to Glass admitting “I'm not a journalist, but I play one on the radio.” You’d think this was the focus of the story, but most of the hour was instead dedicated to attacking Daisey.

Fabulists gonna fab; blaming the source is admitting you didn’t do your job. This has found a disgusting nadir in the aftermath of “A Rape on Campus,” with Jann Wenner, Rolling Stone's publisher, blaming Jackie for his own employees’ failures. This is ridiculous, of course. Anyone serious about journalism has to defend against publishing false information, a commitment that practically constitutes the profession.

The problem with “A Rape on Campus” wasn't that Rolling Stone was expertly taken in. Erdely travelled around the country rejecting real reports until she found a fake one she liked. The problem wasn't process. Skeptical review isn't a step in some journalistic production line: It’s the product. New procedures won't help. A group of people who could decide not to check their sources could also decide not to follow a rule that says you always have to check your sources. The problem with “A Rape On Campus,” as made plain by the Columbia report, is this: that had even one person at Rolling Stone asked “How do we know this is true?” the entire thing would have unravelled.

Yet the report, at almost 13,000 words and marked so clearly as Serious Business, cushions the very blow it delivers. Steve Coll is the dean of American journalism, one of the greatest investigative reporters in the nation's history and the actual dean of our most famous journalism school. He elevates everything he is involved with. This failure, however, did not need and does not deserve that sort of elevation. Trying to get to the bottom of the failure of “A Rape on Campus” is like trying to get to the bottom of a yogurt cup. Neither sharp tools nor much digging are required.

The report allows Rolling Stone to look transparent (“We allowed outsiders to investigate us!”) rather than incompetent (“We stopped being journalists and became stenographers!”). This in turn provides Wenner a rationale for not firing Dana, Woods, or Erdely; self-flagellation is always an act of propitiation. As Brian Stelter reported at CNN, “according to people with direct knowledge of [Wenner's] thinking, he concluded that the publication of Columbia's report was essentially punishment enough.” Perfect!

The weight and care taken by Coll and his fellow authors undermines what should have been their core message: Rolling Stone made the oldest mistake in the book, an obvious and trite error. We would all have been better served had the Columbia report been three sentences long:

We investigated the matter thoroughly. We found no extenuating circumstances. The writers, editors, and fact-checkers at Rolling Stone abdicated the skepticism required by their profession.

The rest is just an appendix.