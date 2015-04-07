Southerners Shouldn't Take Attacks on the Confederacy Personally

My proposal was two fold: First, wipe the federal books clean of monuments to the confederacy; second, celebrate the anniversary of the effective end of the rebellion—or, if you prefer, the effective beginning of reunification.

Neither proposal speaks to the character of individual, rank and file soldiers. Contra Ed Kilgore—a Southern liberal who writes eloquently about his roots, and is largely supportive of a federal reunion holiday—the purpose of the bookkeeping changes is not “to extend an anathema to the plain white non-slaveholding folk of the Confederacy, those in uniform or left semi-starving at home, who had little control over their participation in the Rebellion, and were often notably un-enthusiastic about the Lost Cause.” The purpose is to cement a national consensus that the Confederate regime—its political and military leaders, and its goals, not its civilians and conscripts—was truly odious.

It’s also to disentangle modern Southern identity from that of a Confederate republic this country never recognized. Not to eradicate monuments and memorials, but to turn them into museums—and to signify that while the reunited states would never obstruct displays like this, it doesn’t condone them either. Indeed, an April 9 holiday would amount to a tacit public acknowledgment that celebrating the Confederacy is a cultural aberration, rather than just another subculture among many.