Southerners Shouldn't Take Attacks on the Confederacy Personally

No matter how you sell it, or who makes the pitch, the notion that we should commemorate the end of the Civil War and the reunion of the United States with a federal holiday is going to encounter political resistance in the South. We don’t even need to poll it. In fact, we probably wouldn’t call the region “The South” if its political identity weren’t still interwoven with a glossy conception of the Confederacy.

This isn’t entirely an artifact of white supremacy, or of secessionist sympathies. It’s also a matter of state and family pride. If you’re a proud Georgian and your great, great, great grandfather died fighting for the Confederacy, you might not take kindly to the federal government celebrating the day his death was rendered in vain—even if your general perspective on the war and the Lost Cause is modern and progressive.

And thus, you can imagine that even the most enlightened liberal southern members of Congress (to the extent that they still exist) would be at pains to support legislation designating April 9—when Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant—a federal holiday. Downplay the fact of Southern surrender, dub it Reunion Day, and they’d still face backlash at home.

But they should ignore the backlash. Or rather, those Southerners predisposed to taking the concept of Reunion Day personally should update their views. Not the neo-Confederates or the broader Southern right wing, obviously. But liberal, or liberally minded Southern whites who crouch defensively when Northerners criticize the rebellion. Appomattox was 150 years ago this week. From such a great distance, it shouldn’t be difficult—for those inclined—to stop internalizing attacks on the confederacy of the 1860s as attacks on the South today.