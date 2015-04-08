Hillary Clinton Needs to Be More Fake

In this video, which appears to be from the 1992 campaign (given her headband) a man who seems to be homeless and intoxicated approaches Clinton while she's out campaigning. She asks him if he's going to vote in the primary, and then genuinely laughs when he says, "You're damn right." Handlers pull him away, and, on camera, an aide tries to register him to vote while he repeatedly asks for $1. "I'll give ya back your dollar if you can put it in front of the camera just to make it look good," he tells her. The aide replies, "I would never do something just to make it look good." That statement is real inauthenticity.

“One needn’t approve of what she says or does (though often it is highly approvable) to recognize her as real,” Paul Greenberg wrote in the Los Angeles Times in April 1992. “What a relief from her spouse.” In Clinton’s most famous feminist moment—"I suppose I could've stayed home and baked cookies and have teas, but what I decided to do was to fulfill my profession, which I entered before my husband was in public life"—she was too authentic. History has mostly forgotten that Clinton was responding to Jerry Brown’s claim that her law firm benefitted from Arkansas state business, and not speaking about stay-at-home moms. But if you watch the video, there's an edge to her voice, an obvious annoyance at what she considers a sexist attack. According to the book Beyond the Double Bind: Women and Leadership, both reporters and campaign staff instantly knew the power of the cookies comment. It was dissected endlessly in op-ed columns and on TV. In a "Nightline" segment, Ted Koppel asks political analysts again and again if there aren't probably some sexists out there—"to what degree are we still such a retrogressive society that when we see a smart, tough woman up there, we almost infer that it reflects badly on the guy... ?"

In the ’90s, Clinton's problem with authenticity was that a lot of people didn't like The Real Hillary. A 1992 Clinton campaign memo, unearthed last year, said voters needed to meet the real Clinton—"real," meaning "She needs to project a softer side." They should meet "Hillary Clinton the mother, the activist, the daughter of middle-class parents, the romantic, the advocate for children and education, the working mother, and the career woman." Hillary the woman, the female human, the adult female, the woman who was once a feisty girl, the woman who was once a teen girl, and also the woman. Sheehy later said on C-SPAN that Clinton confessed in a bathroom in 1994, "I just don't know what to do anymore, nothing I do works... I understand that I'm really threatening to men, that the velocity of change between men and women and the way the country is going and for one generation to the boomers is overwhelming, especially to men,” she said. “I'm threatening to them and I don't know what to do about it." (In the Vanity Fair profile, Clinton explained what initially attracted her to Bill: "He wasn’t afraid of me.")